Bowling Green’s men’s basketball team needed a 15-1 run to start the second half and help secure an 88-67 victory over the Purdue University Northwest Pride, a Division II team, Thursday evening.
“They definitely gave us a run,” BG head coach Michael Huger said about the Pride. “They didn’t come here to lose that’s for sure. They came here to win the game.
“It showed our guys that anybody can beat anybody if you don’t come to play,” Huger added. “It definitely showed our guys we have to come with our ‘A’ game every single time we step on this court.”
The Falcons were rolling along in the first half and had a 34-18 lead after a Trey Diggs 3-pointer with 8:49 remaining in the half.
The Pride then went on a 15-0 run in the span of 4:10 to close the gap to 34-33. Bowling Green was able to take a slim 40-37 lead into halftime.
Justin Turner then sparked the Falcons, scoring eight points to start the 15-1 second half run.
“He definitely took over in the second half,” Huger said about Turner. “He definitely put us on his back in that second half.”
The Pride’s Logan Phillips, who finished with 14 points coming off the bench, scored Northwest’s first basket of the second half with 13:44 remaining, but the Falcons still had a 15-point lead.
The teams then basically traded baskets before the Falcons put things away in the final 7:24 on a 20-13 run. Caleb Fields led the Falcons with eight points on the late run.
“The defense was really good in the second half,” Huger said. “In the first half we were non-existent. We weren’t nowhere to be found in the first half.
“In the second half the guys came to play and played really good defense. … In the second half we were able to lock down much more, much better,” he continued. “We were able to stretch the lead. We were able to build it up, build it up. … We just chipped away at it.”
Four Falcons scored in double figures with Turner leading the way with 19 points, with 13 coming in the second half. Kaden Metheny added 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Diggs came off the bench again to score in double figures with 14 points, with four 3-pointers. Fields finished with 12 points.
The Pride’s Vincent Miszkiewicz, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, led all players with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“We were in a dog fight right there. They (Northwest) came here to win. They weren’t playing around,” Huger said. “They could care less on what we were trying to do.
“They did a really good job and they played extremely hard. They pushed us to the limit,” he added. “It’s a lack of intensity and it’s almost like we were bored in the first half and then come and play in the second half.”
The Falcons host Mid-American Conference foe Buffalo Sunday at 6 p.m.
“We have to be prepared for those guys on Sunday,” Huger said. “We have to bring that intensity from everybody. We can’t have a lull.
“We have got to protect home court and we have to bring our ‘A’ game start to finish,” he added.
NOTES: Diggs was BG’s top rebounder with seven while Turner and Jacob Washington each added six rebounds … Turner also had five assists … The Falcons are 4-0 to start the season.
BGSU 88, PURDUE U. NORTHWEST 67
PURDUE U. NORTHWEST
Boyle, 0-2-0—6; Allison, 0-0—0; Barnard, 1-0—2; Freels, 6-1—13; Miszkiewicz, 7-1-3—20; Zurliene, 3-1—7; Phillips, 4-2-0—14; Irvin, 0-0—0; Stone, 0-1-0—3; Giner, 0-0—0; Gao, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 22—6-5—67.
BGSU
J. Turner, 7-5—19; Fields, 3-2-0—12; Metheny, 1-4-1—15; Plowden, 3-2—8; Swingle, 2-0—4; Fulcher, 2-0—4; Zeigler, 1-0—2; Diggs., 1-4-0-14; Washington, 2-4—8; Young, 1-0—2; Elsasser, 0-0—0; C. Turner, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 23-10-12—88.