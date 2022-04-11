KENT, Ohio – Bowling Green State University baseball rallied in the ninth inning for the second straight day, tying the game in the top half of the inning against Kent State on Sunday.
The Falcons fought back to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the ninth, but Kent State edged out a 4-3 victory with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
The Falcons and Golden Flashes split the weekend series with the Falcons winning the first two games of the series.
On Sunday, in the top of the first, Jack Krause reached on an error to start the game. Kyle Gurney was able to hit a home run to right a few batters later to put the Falcons on top early at 2-0.
Kent State’s answer came in the bottom of the second. A bases loaded groundout pushed home the first run for the Golden Flashes, cutting the BGSU lead to 2-1.
KSU added a second run in the fifth. A single to right scored one to make it 2-2.
An RBI double in the sixth pushed Kent State ahead with a 3-2 score.
The Falcons evened the score in the top of the ninth for the second consecutive game. Nathan Rose and Tyler Ross both singled before Nathan Archer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A Ryan Johnston sacrifice fly scored Rose to knot it up at 3-3.
Kent State reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 final score.
Bowling Green will now return home to Steller Field for their next eight games, first hosting Central Michigan this upcoming weekend.