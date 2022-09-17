CINCINNATI, Ohio – Xavier got an early goal, then held off a late charge by the Bowling Green women’s soccer team as the Musketeers downed the Falcons by a 1-0 count on Friday at Corcoran Field.

In a battle of defending conference champions, Chloe Netzel scored in the 13th minute to give XU (6-2-1) what would prove to be the winning goal.

0
0
0
0
0