CINCINNATI, Ohio – Xavier got an early goal, then held off a late charge by the Bowling Green women’s soccer team as the Musketeers downed the Falcons by a 1-0 count on Friday at Corcoran Field.
In a battle of defending conference champions, Chloe Netzel scored in the 13th minute to give XU (6-2-1) what would prove to be the winning goal.
The Falcons (2-3-1) had just five shot attempts on the night, but four came in the final 15 minutes of the match as BGSU pressed for the tying goal.
Xavier goalkeeper Maria Galley had one save for the hosts en route to the shutout. For the Falcons, senior goalkeeper Lili Berg had a career-high 10 saves, including eight in the first half.
“I was really pleased with our overall performance tonight against a very competitive Xavier team,” said BGSU coach Jimmy Walker.
“Xavier had the better of the play in the first half and I felt we had the better of the play in the second half. Xavier is a very tough place to play and I thought we competed really well, particularly in the second half.
“We wanted to play a difficult non-conference schedule to prepare us for the MAC schedule, and we feel we have done just that.”
The Falcons return home to begin Mid-American Conference play. BGSU will host Toledo on Thursday (Sept. 22), with first touch set for 7 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium. Admission is free.