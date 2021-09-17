BGSU football coach Scot Loeffler will be the first to tell you that the Falcons made some glaring errors in their 22-19 loss to South Alabama on Saturday at Doyt Perry Field.
He is hoping that this week in practice they can work toward redemption in Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against FCS opponent Murray State back at “the Doyt.”
“So, as painful as this is, I think the one positive that’s going to come out of it is we got our players’ attention,” Loeffler said.
“We got our players’ attention in regards to practicing hard, and our attention to detail during the week will give us a much better chance of winning. And stressing to our team, the importance of those details — if you, if you do them in practice, there’s a 90% chance you’re going to execute in the game.
“Nothing’s 100%, but when you’re a once-in-a-while guy during practice, you’re going to be a once-in-a-while guy during a game. That’s basically what happened in a nutshell.”
The most glaring miscue was calling for a trick play immediately after BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald hit redshirt freshman running back Taron Keith for a 44-yard gain late in the third quarter with the Falcons leading 19-12.
On the next play at the South Alabama 31, McDonald lateraled to freshman tight end Jaedyn McKinstry, whose pass into the end zone was intercepted by junior safety Keith Gallmon.
There was another one — in the second quarter with the Falcons leading 8-3, the Falcons faced a third down and eight at the Jaguars’ 25, but McDonald was sacked for an 18-yard loss by 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore outside linebacker C.J. Rias.
On these two plays, Loeffler said he will take all the blame.
“I told our team that the fact of the matter is when we watch this tape, everyone has a piece of this and everyone has some responsibility, and this includes myself,” Loeffler said.
“We should have run the ball and kicked a field goal. In the second half, we had a hard time getting a grouping in and obviously the trick play after we hit an explosion — that is my responsibility. So, everyone has a piece of this puzzle.”
Loeffler said he will never blame a player and went so far as to say he put McKinstry on the spot.
“Obviously, the trick play, if that would have worked, we’d all been heroes, if it didn’t we’re the goats. So, we’re the goats,” Loeffler said. “It is what it is, it was the right call statistically. It was a 90% chance we were going to get the coverage that we anticipated.
“We got a 2 Fire which they haven’t shown, except in the Indiana film, all the way back when he (South Alabama coach Kane Wommack) was in Indiana, so that was the only time in the game.
“But if I could go back and do it all over again, I’d kill the play and get out of it, not put our young football player in that position. To make a long story short, I put him in a bad position. He didn’t know how to throw the ball away yet, that’s on me 100%.”
McDonald said it was one of those games they have to put behind them.
“We beat ourselves after we put ourselves in a position to win, and there is a lot of good that is going to come out of this film, and there is also bad and that is how it goes,” McDonald said.