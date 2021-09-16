When Murray State arrives at Doyt Perry Stadium for a 5 p.m. game Saturday, do not expect the FCS Racers to just lay down for the FBS Falcons.
Murray State is 1-1, but last week against No. 7 Cincinnati, the Racers and Bearcats were tied 7-7 at halftime before the Bearcats took over in the second half, winning 42-7.
“I’m extremely excited about this week, another really tough opponent,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said.
“This is not a typical FCS team. This is a big-time program. I think they’re super well-coached in all phases,” he said. “I think they’re talented, and they’re super disciplined, super well-coached, so we’re going to have our hands full. I told our kids we’re going to have to play our best game to get a win.”
The Falcons are 1-0 all-time against the Racers after winning 48-7 in 2013 at Doyt Perry Stadium. BGSU is 3-0 all-time against the Ohio Valley Conference.
McDonald honors
Despite suffering a 22-19 loss to South Alabama and falling to 0-2, BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald was named Mid-American Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Week.
McDonald had the best game of his career, completing 23 of 32 passes for 308 yards, including the first offensive touchdown this season for the Falcons.
During the season opening 38-6 loss to Tennessee, McDonald completed 25 of 38 passes for 187 yards for a quarterback rating of 107.13. He has not thrown an interception.
“Like I always say, I do think he played, at times, really well in the last ballgame against South Alabama. I thought he played better in the Tennessee game,” Loeffler said. “There were opportunities out here that we missed that he knows that could have changed the difference in the game.
“And that’s why I love coaching the quarterback position. Everyone says, ‘Rah, rah rah. You did great.’ And then you’re just sitting in there watching the film and going, ‘OK, there’s five or six or seven things that could really make a difference,’ but I thought he played really well these last two weeks.”
McDonald said he wanted the win over South Alabama.
“I felt good. There should have been 100 more yards because there were plays that … looking back on it, could have helped us close out this game, especially in the first half,” McDonald said.
Murray State has a solid quarterback, too, in Preston Rice, who has five rushing touchdowns on the season. That is first in the FCS. He scored on a one-yard run in the first half against Cincinnati.
In two games this season, Rice has completed 27-of-46 passes for 297 yards and ran for 102 yards, which is second-most on the team. Murray State opened the season defeating Mississippi Valley, 35-0.
That could be a problem because BGSU has had an issue running the football. South Alabama held BGSU to nine yards rushing on 19 attempts.
“You establish a running game, and it helps the pass,” McDonald said. “That is something that we definitely are going to be focusing on and we’ll get it right.”
Loeffler added, “We have got to run the ball. We run the ball, you have 80-some plays, you keep the defense off the field, you score.
“Whenever you are picking and hunting and you can’t run the ball, and you are dibbling and dabbling and trying to find creative ways to move the football when you can’t run it is tough. We have the backs. we’re trying to find youth and strength right now up front.”
Other aspects of the game are coming along, but Loeffler said his team definitely blew it when they chose to throw on third down leading 19-12 against South Alabama.
“We are better on defense, we are better throwing the ball, and we can’t run it right now,” Loeffler said. “That is a shame because we have good running backs.
“We need to find a way to establish some type of balance. If we can find a way to run the football, our third down percentages will go up.
“When we watch this tape, there was a collaboration of missed opportunities, including that decision to throw the ball on third down, the ball on the right hash. We should have run it and tried to kick a field goal. It was that type of game.”
Loeffler says the Murray State game will be BGSU’s chance at redemption and proving themselves.
“We have a 24-hour rule here, one way or the other. If you win or lose, you got 24 hours to let it go. So, all our focus now is on Murray State,” Loeffler said.