The Bowling Green gymnastics team took a step forward Saturday, posting season-best scores on balance beam and the floor exercise, while also recording a strong vault score.
Western Michigan came away with the 194.200-190.375 victory but it was the first time the Falcons were able to compete with at least five on each rotation since the season opener.
BGSU has been short-handed for much of the season due to injuries and quarantines, but the Falcons are getting closer to their optimal lineups. The team tied Western Michigan with a 48.050 on balance beam and posted a 48.575 on floor. BGSU added a 48.000 on vault, but the meet was decided on bars, where the Falcons scored just 45.750.
The team closed the meet with a 48.575 on floor, easily BGSU’s best rotation of the season for any event. It was more than a full point higher than the Falcons’ previous best on floor, a 47.550 at Kent State in the season opener.
BGSU recorded a season-best 48.050 on beam, better than the Falcons’ previous season-high of 47.725.
Bowling Green scored a 48.000 on vault, just shy of the team’s 48.100 against Central Michigan a week ago.
Taylor Jensen competed in the all-around and recorded three scores of at least 9.725. She posted that 9.725 on vault before struggling on the uneven bars. But she rebounded to place third on beam at 9.750 and to win the floor exercise with a 9.850. For Jensen, those were career-best scores on vault and floor, and a career best-tying score on beam.
Elena Lawson scored at least a 9.700 on all three events she competed. She scored a career-best 9.700 on beam, added a team-best score of 9.775 on vault, and had a season-best 9.800 to place third on floor.
Olivia Williams recorded three season-best scores, posting new marks on beam (9.575), vault (9.475) and floor (9.450).
Alexandra Fochler had season-best scores of 9.800 on bars and 9.725 on floor.
Katelyn Goldstrom had season highs on bars (9.700) and floor (9.625).
Jasmine Jones scored a 9.725 on beam, her season-best.
Megan Decious had a career-high 9.300 on balance beam.
Tess Muir tied her career-high with a 9.250 on bars.
Bowling Green will host a meet for the third straight week when the Falcons compete against Ball State Friday at 5 pm.