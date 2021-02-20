The Bowling Green State University gymnastics team set new season-best scores on vault, uneven bars and balance beam, which added up to a season-best team score Friday at home against Ball State.
Despite a season-high 193.250, Ball State improved to 12-0 on the season with a score of 195.550.
BGSU set new season-bests on vault, uneven bars and balance beam, while earning its second-best floor exercise score of the year. Bowling Green was over 48.000 on all four rotations for the first time in 10 meets dating back to Feb. 23, 2020.
The Falcons opened with a 48.325 on vault and followed with 48.625 on bars, almost a full point higher than the team’s previous best in 2021.
BGSU then scored 48.150 on beam and finished with an identical 48.150 on floor.
Sophomore Taylor Jensen won the floor and set a new career-best all-around score to lead the Falcons Friday night.
Jensen had a career-best 9.875 on floor, her third consecutive meet with a 9.800 or better on the event.
Jensen added 9.675 on vault, 9.625 on bars and 9.575 on beam for a 38.750 all-around mark.
Alex Fochler finished second on the uneven bars with a season-best 9.875. Fochler added a career-high 9.775 on balance beam.
Paige Bachner tied for third on balance beam and tied her career-high with a 9.825. She also set a career-best mark on uneven bars at 9.750.
Lily Harsch competed one just one event, uneven bars, but set a career-high with a 9.800.
Katelyn Goldstrom had a career-best score of 9.800 on the floor exercise and added a season-best 9.725 on vault.
Olivia Williams recorded a pair of season-bests with a 9.650 on balance beam and a 9.600 on vault.
Freshman Megan Decious tied her career-best with a 9.650 on floor.
Tess Muir posted a career-high 9.575 on uneven bars.
Bowling Green heads on the road for its next two meets, beginning with a dual at Central Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2:00 p.m.
BGSU will then compete in a three-team meet a week later at Eastern Michigan with Air Force.