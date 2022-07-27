CLEVELAND — Bowling Green State University 6-foot-3 senior quarterback Matt McDonald has something to say to fans who are tired of the Falcons’ losing seasons.
He believes that the Falcons can do their part but says fans in the stands at Doyt Perry Stadium this fall will help motivate the players.
“You are going to see a hungry team and we need all of you guys out there,” McDonald said. “I’m feeling great and excited to go out on a high note.
“We are going to feed off your energy and that is going to make us better. We are excited to turn things around for you guys.”
BGSU was picked to finish fifth in the Mid-American Conference East Division preseason media poll, the league announced at the MAC Football Kickoff at the House of Blues Tuesday.
Miami garnered 20 of 24 first place votes in the East Division and finished with 139 points. Kent State was second (116 points), followed by Buffalo (78), Ohio (72), Bowling Green (71) and Akron (28).
Defending champion Northern Illinois was selected to win the 2022 MAC Football Championship Game.
The Falcons did garner one East Division first place vote among the 24 media members voting.
Maybe that is because the team is another year older. Plus, the Falcons have added a strong contingent of players from the transfer portal, bringing with them experience, which coach Scot Loeffler said could be vital in close games.
“In this conference, games normally come down to three or four plays. We’ve got to be on in those three to four plays,” Loeffler said. “The good thing is the guys that we recruited three years ago are older now. When they get into the process, they understand how hard it is to win and the margin to win is small.”
Last year the Falcons finished 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the MAC, but the season was highlighted by a 14-10 non-league victory over Minnesota of the Big Ten .
“I said this last year that as young as we were we could still beat anybody in the country, and we could lose to anyone in the country. It was because anything didn’t matter,” Loeffler said.
“We would practice really well on a Tuesday and then Wednesday would be a disaster. And they really understood from last year’s experiences that every single detail, every single thing, matters.”
New and improved line
Last year McDonald threw for 2,555 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, but this year he has a new and improved offensive line thanks in big part to the transfer portal.
“From a size standpoint, it is definitely an upgrade,” McDonald said. “It is very visible to see that and that is always a good sign.
“I’m excited to see how camp goes, to see how everyone fits in. They are going to have a great competition and I’m looking forward to it.”
Loeffler, a former Boston College assistant coach entering his fourth year as BGSU head coach, said that McDonald, a Boston College transfer, has a chance to finish his career on top if the Falcons can protect him.
“I know this about Matt — when we were at Boston College and he was our backup, we had maybe four NFL linemen in front of him, and when we could protect him, he was excellent,” Loeffler said. “The last two years he’s had to learn how to play quarterback in a very difficult position. A lot of youth there and all those experiences are really going to help him.
“If we can keep him upright, which we think we can, and now the biggest thing he’s learned is we have some skill guys so that he doesn’t have to make every play.
“At times whenever you had so much youth around him, he forced the ball into some tight windows. Now all he has to do is go from one to two to three and hit his first open receiver,” Loeffler said. Those big plays will eventually occur but it’s about staying inside the framework of the system.”
The nation’s eyes on the Falcons
McDonald is not the only Falcon that the nation is keeping an eye on.
BGSU 6-3, 230-pound inside linebacker Darren Anders has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Preseason Watch List, which is awarded annually to the nation’s best defensive player.
Anders, who was also named to the Butkus Award Watch List, was a 2021 first-team All-MAC linebacker, finishing last season No. 1 in the MAC and No. 8 in the nation with 10.3 tackles per game.
Anders was one of three players in all of FBS over the last two seasons to rank in the top-15 nationally in tackles and is the only one who returns to CFB in 2022.
He was also one of three FBS players in 2021 with 120-plus tackles, three-plus sacks, and at least one fumble recovery and one interception (Anders had two picks).
BGSU 6-4, 240-pound senior Christian Sims has been named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, an award given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.
Sims was a first-team All-MAC honoree in 2021 after leading the league’s tight ends with 41 receptions and 418 receiving yards.
BGSU 5-10, 200-pound senior safety Jordan Anderson has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, awarded annually to the nation’s best defensive back.
Anderson is coming off an All-MAC season in 2021 when he was one of three FBS players in the nation to record at least three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and at least five pass break-ups.
McDonald says he saw the excitement build during the spring session and believes it can continue at camp this August as the veteran players try to turn the squad into the “player-driven team” that Loeffler expects and keeps talking about.
“We’re working every day to run the show, and we had guys coming in doing more extra work than I’ve seen since I’ve been here. So, that is always a good sign,” McDonald said.