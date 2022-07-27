Matt McDonald

File. BG's Matt McDonald is sacked for an 18-yard loss by 6-foot-2, 230 pound sophomore outside linebacker C.J. Rias of South Alabama Saturday.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

CLEVELAND — Bowling Green State University 6-foot-3 senior quarterback Matt McDonald has something to say to fans who are tired of the Falcons’ losing seasons.

He believes that the Falcons can do their part but says fans in the stands at Doyt Perry Stadium this fall will help motivate the players.

0
0
0
0
0