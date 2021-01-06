KALAMAZOO, Mich. – There was basically one major hiccup, a cold second quarter, for the Bowling Green women’s basketball team Wednesday.
The Falcons roared out to a 21-4 lead on the way to a 73-48 victory over Western Michigan. BG is now 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Mid-American Conference. WMU is 1-5, 0-4.
Bowling Green scored 23 points in the opening quarter, but only scored six points in the second quarter for a 29-21 lead at halftime.
Paced by freshman Lexi Fleming, the Falcons then scored 44 points in the second half while holding the Broncos to 27 points on the way to the 25-point victory.
"This was a great team win. I loved our response to start the second half and our consistent defensive effort today,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said.
Fleming came into the game averaging 19.5 points, but was 0-of-7 in the first half. She recovered in the second half scoring 16 points, including four 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Kadie Hempfling also scored 16 points for the Falcons. Freshman Kenzie Lewis finished with 10 points.
WMU’s Reilly Jacobson finished with 16 points.
NOTES: Fleming and Hempfling combined for 20 of BG’s 25 points in the third quarter … Hempfling and Lewis each had eight rebounds … Nyla Hampton had seven assists and six steals … BG scored 17 points off 27 WMU turnovers … The last time BG opened MAC play with four wins was in the 2013-14 season … The Falcons host Northern Illinois at home Saturday with a noon start.
BGSU 23 6 25 19 — 73
WMU 12 9 9 18 — 48
BGSU
Fleming, 2-4-0—16; Lewis, 2-1-3—10; Hampton, 1-1-0—5; Parker, 1-2-0—8; Hempfling, 5-2-0—16; Perry, 4-2—8; Spielman, 0-2—2; Glowniak, 2-0—4; Trice, 0-0—0; Clerkley, 1-0—2; M. Hill, 0-0—0; Dever, 1-0—2; Dziekan, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 18-10-7—73.