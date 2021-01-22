It’s been 425 days since the Bowling Green Falcon volleyball team had played a meaningful match.
And despite the long wait to play against an opponent, the Falcons were able to win a five-set match over Mid-American Conference foe Northern Illinois in the Stroh Center Friday evening.
“We knew that NIU was going to be tough. We were focusing to play one point at a time,” said BG sophomore Petra Indrova.
“It feels great. We have been waiting for this day. … It feels amazing that we played against somebody else than us and to have some crowd behind us supporting us. It was awesome,” she added.
There was a lot of give and take in all five sets with only the fourth set finishing more than five points apart.
“That resiliency and the grit that our players showed is something that we are all very proud of,” said Danijela Tomic, who is in her ninth season as the head coach of the Falcons.
“The mental toughness that we showed in the fifth set is something that we are definitely going to be able to build on,” she added.
The Falcons won the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-20. The Huskies then took the next two sets, 26-24 and 25-18.
BG was ahead 8-4 in the fifth set, but NIU tied the match at 8-8 and it was close the rest of the way. NIU was able to tie it at 13, before the Falcons won the last two points to secure the victory.
“We know five other people have our backs so that made it easier that we played as one,” Indrova said about the fifth set.
The Falcons had a 67-52 edge in kills led by Eastwood High School graduate Katelyn Meyer, who had 20 kills.
Katrin Trebichavask, a freshman, had 17 kills and Indrova finished with 16 kills and 11 digs.
Julie Walz added 21 digs and Hanna Laube had 51 assists on 122 total attack attempts.
The Falcons had an 87-68 advantage on digs and had nine aces to four for the Huskies.
“I am thrilled that we got our first win against a very good and tough NIU team,” Tomic said.
“Going into five sets on the opening night, I guess we wanted to make it special,” she added with a laugh.
“But we did so many good things. … Overall I am just very pleased with our team. … We had some freshmen going in for the first time playing in college. It was a good experience for them,” she added.
The Falcons will host NIU against on Saturday with a 5 p.m. start.