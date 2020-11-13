BOWLING GREEN - Bowling Green hockey has waited a long time to get back into game action in 2020, and tonight they will finally get that chance.
It has been a long process, with it never really being certain that they would even play in this year, but the beginning of the season is finally on their doorstep.
“This has not been an easy task, just in terms of putting a schedule together and dealing with return to play protocols,” Head Coach Ty Eigner said. “We are certainly very appreciative to have the opportunity to compete.”
The Falcons went 21-13-4 last season, defeating Alaska Fairbanks in the first round of the WCHA Playoffs before the season was cancelled.
It looked much bleaker for parts of the season, as the Falcons, heading into a crucial series with Alaska Anchorage after four straight losses to Minnesota State and Bemidji State, rallied off ten games without a loss.
This year’s team returns a lot of those players back from that team and are hoping the momentum carries over.
“This is a year that we are really excited about. We lost four guys from last years team that as you guys know ended the year with the longest streak without a loss. Our last 10 games we were 8-0-2 and we felt really good about how we were playing,” Head Coach Ty Eigner said.
One of those guys that will be departing the team is Alec Rauhauser, a two-time All-American who was the anchor of the Bowling Green team last season. Rauhauser led the team with 35 points last season, notching 24 assists and 11 goals on the season.
Junior Tim Theochardis, who played in all 38 games for the Falcons last season, scoring 13 points, will now try and be the force that Rauhauser was on the back line.
Other than Rauhauser, there were only three players from last year’s team that did not return this year. Defenseman Jake Dalton, forward Casey Linkenheld and forward Fred Letourneau.
The rest are all back and Eigner knows that this team has a lot of strengths.
“We’ve got real good leadership, we have depth at every position, we’ve got some big time kids returning up front, and then we’ve got the addition of Gavin Gould who’s got 65 points in his career,” he said.
Gould is a senior and will indeed be a solid addition to an already impressive Falcon frontline. Transferring from Michigan Tech to play in Bowling Green this season, Gould has 64 points on 33 goals and 31 assists in 111 games of his college hockey career.
He will look to add to an already stellar senior frontline for the Falcons as both Connor Ford, Brandon Kruse and Cameron Wright all return to Bowling Green this season.
Kruse led the team in assists with 25, Wright led the team in goals with 20 and Ford was third on the team in assists with 22 as well as second on the team in goals with 12.
In total the senior class numbers 10 players, and it is a group that after getting to the NCAA tournament in 2019, and then having their season cut short in 2020, is coming out with extra motivation this season.
“This is a group that is motivated and really wants to get an opportunity this year to prove how good we can be,” Eigner said.
But no matter the outcome of the season, a season that is sure to have its share of cancellations like every other sport, the Falcons know just how lucky they are to be playing the sport that they love when there are some players that won’t get that chance this season.
“The one thing that we have tried to do while we are out with our guys, which we have been fortunate enough to be out with our guys quite a bit, is remind them how lucky we are to have the opportunity. Because there are sports and conferences and leagues that are choosing not to play for safety reasons,” Eigner said.
The Falcons are set to take on Adrian College in their home and season opener tonight at 7:07 p.m.