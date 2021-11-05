The Bowling Green State University volleyball team swept Kent State on Friday, keeping the Falcons unbeaten at home this season.
Bowling Green won the first two sets by two points each before winning the third and final set by four.
Set 1: BGSU 27, Kent State 25
The opening set featured strong offensive performances from both teams, with each squad swinging over .350 at the media timeout. At that break, the Golden Flashes held a 15-14 lead, but a 3-0 run from the Falcons gave the hosts a 19-18 lead and forced a KSU timeout. BG extended to 5-0 run after a Katelyn Meyer kill and KSU attack error, but the visitors battled back to tie the set, 24-24. After a Bowling Green timeout, Kent State landed an ace to reach set point. The Falcons responded with a kill from Petra Indrova, an ace from Alex Laboy, and a kill from Meyer, clinching the opening frame with the 3-0 run.
Set 2: BGSU 25, Kent State 23
Kent State gained the upper hand in the second set, building a 9-4 lead before a BGSU timeout. The Falcons fired back with an 11-4 run, aided by a successful coaching challenge of a Kent State attack error. Nikolija Katanic tallied a kill and a block during the run, with Indrova adding a pair of kills. Bowling Green’s lead grew to three points after back-to-back kills from Katanic, but the Golden Flashes tallied a 3-0 run to tie the set, 17-17. KSU gained a 21-20 lead before another 3-0 run from the Falcons, with two of those points coming from Meyer kills. Kent State tied the set, 23-23, but another Meyer kill and a block by Indrova and Madelynn Luebcke gave the Falcons a second-set victory.
Set 3: BGSU 25, Buffalo 19
Bowling Green jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third set, forcing a timeout from Kent State. Yelianiz Torres served back-to-back aces during the run, with Meyer and Indrova each adding a kill. KSU trimmed the deficit to three, but another 5-0 run by BGSU forced the Golden Flashes to call their second timeout. Four of the five Falcon points came on kills, with each one coming from a different player. A 4-0 KSU run cut the Falcon lead in half, but BGSU answered with a 3-1 run. The teams traded service errors for several points, but kills by Jaden Walz and Meyer clinched the set and match for Bowling Green.
The Falcons return to the Stroh Center at 5 p.m. Saturday for their second match against Kent State. Following the match, Bowling Green volleyball will recognize seniors Kerstie Shaw, Katie Kidwell, Hanna Laube, Katelyn Meyer, Nikolija Katanic and Julia Walz.