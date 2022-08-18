The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team begins the regular season hosting Michigan State tonight.
The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team begins the regular season hosting Michigan State tonight.
First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium, and admission is free.
The BGSU-MSU matchup begins a pair of home matches to start the Falcons’ season.
BGSU coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, were picked to finish second in the Mid-American Conference preseason coaches’ poll.
Walker’s club garnered totals of 127 points and a league-high six first-place votes to place just behind Ohio in the preseason poll.
The Bobcats received 131 points and three first-place votes, while Buffalo earned 126 points and the remaining three first-place votes to finish third in the poll.
Kent State was tabbed to finish fourth, followed by Toledo and Miami. Ball State and Central Michigan were predicted to tie for seventh, with Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Akron and Northern Illinois rounding out the poll.
The Falcons and Buffalo each were predicted to capture the conference tourney crown by four coaches, while KSU and Ohio each earned a pair of votes.
BGSU also was picked to finish second in the preseason poll last August. However, the Falcons went on to win the MAC’s regular-season and tournament crowns and advance to the NCAA Championships for the fourth consecutive season.