CLEVELAND - The Mid-American Conference announced the revised 2020 conference football schedule this afternoon. Bowling Green is slated to play its five East Division opponents after opening the season at rival Toledo for the Battle of I-75.
The Falcons will play three home games and three road games as the season opens Wednesday, Nov. 4. BGSU will be home to host Kent State on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Buffalo on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Miami in the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Dec. 12.
BGSU will open the season at Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The Falcons defeated the Rockets 20-7 a year ago in arguably the program’s biggest win of the season. BGSU took the Battle of I-75 and evened the all-time record between the bitter rivals at 40-40-4. The Falcons have played Toledo in the season opener just once before in program history. That happened to be in the first season of BGSU Football’s existence – 1919.
Following the rivalry game, Bowling Green will begin five straight divisional games, hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Kent State head coach Sean Lewis was an assistant coach at BGSU in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, serving as offensive coordinator in his final year.
After that contest, Buffalo will travel to Doyt L. Perry Stadium to face the Falcons on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Bowling Green will then have 11 days off before beginning Saturday games to conclude the regular season.
The Falcons will play at Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 28 and at Akron one week later, Dec. 5. BGSU will then close the season by hosting defending MAC Champion Miami on Saturday, Dec. 12. The MAC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.