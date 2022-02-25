CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Bowling Green State University baseball program jumped out to a quick lead Friday with a two-run first inning against Austin Peay.
However, the Governors’ pitching adjusted and didn’t allow a run the rest of the game while tallying eight of their own, including four in the bottom of the eighth, to capture an 8-2 win.
The loss moves BGSU to 2-2 on the season with two more games left to play this weekend against APSU.
The Falcons jumped onto the scoreboard early. Tyler Ross led off the game by reaching on a fielding error and Bowling Green made it hurt. Adam Fallon drew a walk in the next at-bat to put two on before an Adam Furnas double brought both runners home to grant BGSU an early 2-0 lead.
Austin Peay answered in the bottom half of the first. A leadoff double set the stage for a fielder’s choice RBI later in the inning to cut the lead down to 2-1 Falcons.
The scoring was quiet until the bottom of the sixth inning. A single and double started the inning for the Governors, giving them runners at second and third with no outs. A single through the left side allowed one run to cross, tying it up at 2-2.
With runners on the corners, a double-play allowed another Austin Peay run to score, taking a 3-2 lead in the sixth.
The Governors added an insurance run in the seventh, seeing a run score after a bases loaded walk, leading 4-2.
Austin Peay added more in the bottom of the eighth. With two on and two out, a base hit through the right side allowed a run to score from second. In the next at-bat, the Governors sent a three-run home run over the fence to extend their lead to 8-2.
STAT LEADERS
Adam Furnas: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Gage Schenk: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB
FALCON STAT FACTS
Adam Furnas logged both RBI for the Falcons in the game. This marks the third time through the season’s first four games that Furnas has had two RBI for BGSU.
Gage Schenk tossed five innings and allowed just one run. That is the fewest runs allowed by Schenk in a start since he pitched six shutout innings against Ohio last season (March 22).
The Falcons will continue the series against Austin Peay on Saturday for a 2 p.m. first pitch. Owen Recker will toe the rubber for Bowling Green, his second start of the season.