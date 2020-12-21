Bowling Green continued to move further up the USCHO's Top 20 poll, now up to No. 9.
This comes after the Falcons have accumulated an 8-1 record so far in the 2020-21 season, continuing a hot streak from last season that puts Bowling Green at 16-1-2 over their last 19 games. This marks the highest ranking for the Falcons since March 16, 2015, also being No. 9.
This jump in the rankings comes after the Falcons captured a weekend sweep over then No. 11 Quinnipiac. The Falcons came away with a 4-1 victory on Friday night behind two power play goals and two empty-net goals.
On Saturday night BG rattled off four unanswered goals to close out the game and secure the sweep. Both Connor Ford and Gavin Gould each registered a goal and two assists, including Ford's game-winning power play goal.
Bowling Green is one of three WCHA teams ranked in this week's poll with Minnesota State at No. 5 and Lake Superior State at No. 20. Michigan Tech and Bemidji State received votes as well.
The Falcons next game will be on Dec. 29 against Robert Morris and will mark the final game of the 2020 calendar before starting conference play on Jan. 2. The matchup against RMU is set for a 3:07 p.m. puck drop and will be available to stream on FloHockey. The two teams previously met on Dec. 1, a game that the Falcons won by a final of 6-3.