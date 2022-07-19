For the 22nd consecutive year and 23rd total year, Bowling Green State University volleyball has earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award, sponsored by the United States Marines Corps.
To qualify, teams must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher. BGSU was one of 43 D-1 teams to earn AVCA Academic Honor Roll distinction, representing the top 20% of GPAs in the division. This is the third season the Falcons have been named to the AVCA Academic Honor Roll, the first two being 2018 and 2020.
The Falcons have a cumulative team GPA of 3.75, with 11 student-athletes making the dean’s list each semester. There were 10 players named to the Academic All-MAC Team, highlighted by CoSIDA Academic All-American Hanna Laube.
With this year’s recognition, BGSU extends its streak of AVCA Academic recognitions to 22 years. This is tied with Toledo for the second-longest active streak in NCAA Division I, trailing Indiana State (24 years). The Falcons have earned 23 awards as a program, ranking third among NCAA Division I programs. Indiana State and Morehead State are tied for the most with 24 awards.