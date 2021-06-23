A school-record 12 members of the Bowling Green State University softball team have been named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team, announced by the league office on Tuesday.
The BGSU list includes Hannah Davies, Sammy Dees, Logan Everett, Sarah Gonzalez, Payton Gottshall, Payton Hamm, Greta L’Esperance, Evelyn Loyola, Madi McCoy, Nikki Sorgi, Sydney Stepp and Sophie Weber.
Everett, Gonzalez, Hamm and Sorgi each were named to the Academic All-MAC Team for the second time in their BGSU careers, as all four earned the honor in 2019. The conference office did not name an Academic All-MAC Team for softball in 2020.
The Falcons’ total of 12 student-athletes named to the squad this season breaks the school record of 11 such honorees in 2019. BGSU had nine student-athletes earn Academic All-MAC honors in 2017 and seven in both 2002 and 2015, with six Falcons making the team in 2016 and ‘18. If the current criteria had been in place in 2011, the Falcons would have had eight student-athletes named to that year’s team.
BGSU’s 12 honorees to this year’s Academic All-MAC Team ranked third in the MAC, just behind Ball State and Toledo with 13 apiece.
The Academic All-MAC team honor is bestowed upon a student-athlete who has excelled in both athletics and academics. To qualify, said student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests for that particular sport. First-year students and junior-college transfers in their first year of residence are not eligible for the award.
BGSU ended the 2021 season with an overall record of 27-27, and the Falcons went 19-20 in MAC action. BG, picked to finish eighth in the MAC in the preseason coaches’ poll, ended the season in fifth place in the 11-team league. BGSU was one of two conference teams to finish as many as three places higher than predicted.
The Falcons finished with the program’s highest winning percentage in MAC play since 2012, and BGSU’s overall total of 27 wins is the highest since the 2013 campaign.
A total of 14 of the 23 players on the 2021 roster were true freshmen or redshirt freshmen.