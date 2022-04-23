HOLLAND, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team jumped up two spots on the MAC Championship leaderboard on Saturday following a strong round at Stone Oak Country Club.
The Falcons ended the day with a score of 308, the fourth-best round of the day by a team. The surge was paced by Mallory Swartz and MacKenzie Moore who both were just two over par on the day.
Moore rebounded from day one, scoring 10 strokes better during the second round of the MAC Championships. The score of 74 allowed Moore to move up 16 spots on the player leaderboard, the largest jump by a player over the course of the day. As for Swartz, she was able to match Moore’s score to move up seven spots on the leaderboard.
Bowling Green Results, Day 2
4 - Kayla Davis - 71, 77 (+4)
T15 - Mallory Swartz - 81, 74 (+11)
21 - MacKenzie Moore - 84, 74 (+14)
T39 - Nichole Cox - 83, 83 (+22)
T42 - Samantha Blackburn - 84, 83 (+23)
Team Standings
1 - Kent State - 296, 294 - 590 (+14)
2 - Northern Illinois - 305, 298 - 603 (+27)
3 - Akron - 316, 300 - 616 (+40)
4 - Bowling Green - 319, 308 - 627 (+51)
5 - Ball State - 319, 311 - 630 (+54)
6 - Toledo - 315, 316 - 631 (+55)
7 - Central Michigan - 317, 318 - 635 (+59)
8 - Eastern Michigan - 330, 315 - 645 (+69)
9 - Western Michigan - 332, 323 - 655 (+79)
10 - Ohio - 339, 329 - 668 (+92)
The third and final round of the Mid-American Conference Championship will be played Sunday at Stone Oak Country Club with a slight change to the course. The final round will be 49 yards shorter than the first two days of play. Bowling Green will begin play at 9 a.m. on Sunday, playing alongside Ball State and Toledo.