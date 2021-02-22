The Bowling Green hockey team moved up in the USCHO's Top 20 poll following a win and a tie against Northern Michigan this past weekend.
The Falcons moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest poll, holding a record of 17-8-1 while being 6-5-1 in the WCHA. The Falcons is one of five WCHA teams to be ranked in the Top 20 this week.
This past weekend the Falcons came away with four of the available six WCHA points against Northern Michigan. The two teams began the weekend series by skating to a 0-0 tie. Eric Dop logged a career-high 38 saves between the pipes for Bowling Green and registered his seventh career shutout and first of the season.
On Sunday, the Falcons had six goals and 11 different players register at least a point in a 6-2 victory. The win will keep the Falcons in second place in the WCHA and also provides them with the tie-breaker in the standings over Northern Michigan, should that come into play.
Bowling Green is one of five WCHA teams ranked in this week's poll with Minnesota State at No. 3, Lake Superior State at No. 18, Bemidji State at No. 19 and Michigan Tech at No. 20.
Bowling Green's next series will be a home-and-home against Alabama Huntsville that will round out the regular season. The first game will be at the Slater Family Ice Arena Wednesday with a 7:07 p.m. puck drop. From there, the series will shift to Huntsville, Alabama, on Sunday with a 4:07 p.m. start. Both games will be available to stream on FloHockey.