MASON – Bowling Green’s men’s soccer team posted a 3-2 win over Dayton Friday afternoon. It was the regular-season opener for both teams.
Jacob Erlandson scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute for the Falcons.
Senior Chris Sullivan was involved in the scoring of all three BG goals, with a goal and a pair of assists. Vinny Womer and Zach Buescher had the assists on Sullivan’s goal.
Kyle Cusimano also scored for the Falcons, with an assist from Erlandson.
Goalkeeper Brendan Graves, in his collegiate debut, made three saves for the Falcons.
Bowling Green travels to Buffalo on Tuesday to play Syracuse in an afternoon match.