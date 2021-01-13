Coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to Bemidji State on Friday, Bowling Green hockey looks to rebound with a weekend series against Northern Michigan.
The Falcons were able to walk away with a split by winning the first game of the series with Bemidji State. Their overall record stands at 12-2 while the WCHA record is 3-1.
The Falcons also lost to the US developmental team on Monday 5-1 in an exhibition game.
“It was a little different week obviously in that we had the exhibition game on Monday so that was just something unique. We tried to have a good practice yesterday and tried to get back to what we feel like we need to do to be successful,” BGSU head coach Ty Eigner said.
The loss to Bemidji State marked the end of a nine-game win streak for the Falcons and the game gave the team some things to work on, Eigner said.
“We just feel like it has more to do with us. We knew that Bemidji State was going to be a tough series and we felt that we played well on Thursday and we maybe got the result that we deserved. Then Friday was different, we started well against Bemidji but we didn’t finish the way that we want to finish. So I think it is just pressing reset and getting back to work and focusing in on the things that we value and the things that we do around here that give us the best chance to be successful,” Eigner said.
Despite the loss and the work ahead, there is no doubt how good this team has been this season, especially on offense, he said.
Led by leading point scorer senior forward Brandon Kruse, who has 17 points on the season, the Falcons have scored more goals than any other college hockey team in the country with 56 goals in 14 games. Senior forward Cameron Wright leads the team in goals with eight.
Senior goaltender Eric Dop’s record in goal is 7-1. He will be looking to bounce back in this series against Northern Michigan.
Northern Michigan comes into this series with a 2-6 record and a 0-4 record in conference after being swept by Minnesota State and Lake Superior State.
A team that finished No. 3 in the WCHA in the regular season last year, Eigner knows that their early season struggles aren’t because of the players and coaches on the team.
“It is not a personnel situation; they’ve got good players up there and they have a good coaching staff. Their challenge has been a lot of COVID related type things,” he said. “That … is a difference from one campus to another, from one state to another state.”
Eigner also expects that Northern Michigan will come into the game with something to prove after a bad start.
“They are going to come in here hungry and we’ve got to not focus on what they haven’t done this year and be prepared for what they are probably hoping to do moving forward,” Eigner said.
The series will not be counted as a conference series and will only count toward both team’s overall records. The puck is set to drop from the Slater Family Ice Arena on both Friday and Saturday at 7:07 p.m.