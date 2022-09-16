BGSU Soccer

File. BG's Katie Cox moves the ball during a game against Cincinnati this season.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

CINCINNATI — The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team wraps up the non-conference portion of the 2022 schedule with a trip to Cincinnati this weekend.

The Falcons, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, meet Xavier University tonight, with first touch scheduled for 6 at Corcoran Field.

