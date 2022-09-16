CINCINNATI — The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team wraps up the non-conference portion of the 2022 schedule with a trip to Cincinnati this weekend.
The Falcons, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, meet Xavier University tonight, with first touch scheduled for 6 at Corcoran Field.
BGSU enters the Xavier match with a record of 2-2-1, and the Falcons have won two-straight.
BGSU 5-foot-10 senior forward Kennedy White leads the Falcons with three goals and six points on the young season, while freshman Brynn Gardner (Anthony Wayne) has three points on a goal and an assist.
Xavier, 5-2-1, bounced back from back-to-back losses (to Northwestern and Saint Louis) with a 4-1 win over Lipscomb on Sunday.
Emma Flick leads the team with three goals and seven points, while Molly McLaughlin has six points this season. Maria Galley has played every second in goal and has a 1.13 goals-against average, 21 saves and three shutouts.
Coach Nate Lie welcomed back 23 letterwinners, including eight starters, from the 2021 club that went 16-3-1 overall and 9-1 in Big East play.
BGSU trails Xavier, 3-2-1, in the all-time series, and the teams battled to a 1-1 draw at Cochrane Stadium exactly one year prior to this season’s game (Sept. 16, 2021).
BGSU captured the first two series meetings, in 2006 and ‘08, before XU won the next three, all by one goal.
The last meeting at Corcoran Field saw the Musketeers pick up a 2-1 win three seasons ago (Aug. 25, 2019). BGSU is 1-2-1 at home and 1-1-0 on the road vs. the Musketeers through the years.
Following the Xavier match, the Falcons will return home for the Mid-American Conference opener vs. Toledo.
The Falcons and Rockets will meet on Thursday, with first touch set for 7 p.m. at Cochrane Soccer Stadium.
Then, the Falcons will end the month with matches at Western Michigan (Sept. 25) and Central Michigan (Sept. 29).