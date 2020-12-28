The No.9 Bowling Green State University hockey team will take the ice for the final time in 2020 on Tuesday against Robert Morris for a 3:07 p.m. puck drop at the Slater Family Ice Arena.
The matchup will conclude a home-and-home series between the two teams with the Falcons winning the first game back on Dec. 1 by a score of 6-3.
Follow along at FloHockey, Falcon Radio Network and BGSUFalcons.com.
This will be the final game against a team not in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. There are still four non-conference games left on the schedule, but those will be against WCHA teams and won’t count towards the conference record.
The Falcons have an 8-1 record and are No. 9 in the USCHO poll, the highest ranking for the team since March 16, 2015.
Since the last meeting between the two teams, being on Dec. 1, Robert Morris has played two games, with Air Force picking up wins in both contests. The Colonials scored four goals in each game and allowed just one and two goals, respectively. The two wins improved RMU’s record to 5-2 on the season, including a 3-1 conference standing.
Outside of Bowling Green, their other loss came in a 5-2 final against Canisius. This year has shown a team approach for the Colonials with 20 of their 24 skaters that have played registering at least one point. They are led by junior forward Grant Hebert who has tallied nine points over their seven games, consisting of two goals and seven assists. As for the goaltender position, they’ve used all three on their roster with Noah West and Dyllan Lubbesmeyer both entering the game with 2-1-0 records on the season.
Having just faced earlier this month, the Falcons and Colonials should be rather familiar with one another. In the last meeting Bowling Green exited with a 6-3 victory.
All nine goals in the game were scored by different players, with Cameron Wright and Will Cullen pacing the Falcons with four points each thanks to three assists. In net, Bowling Green sent out Eric Dop while being opposed by Dyllan Lubbesmeyer.
Despite logging 34 saves, Lubbesmeyer still allowed five goals to the Falcons. Dop made 15 saves in the contest and allowed three goals for his second of now five wins this season.
The last time the Falcons took the ice was in Hamden, Connecticut, where Bowling Green was able to capture a weekend sweep over then No. 11 Quinnipiac. The Falcons won the first contest on Dec. 18 4-1 before completing the sweep with four unanswered goals on Dec. 19 to overcome a 2-0 deficit and walk away with a 4-2 final.
On the weekend, Connor Ford led the way with an assist on Friday before a three-point effort on Saturday with a goal and two more assists. Gavin Gould also registered three points on Saturday with his first goal as a Falcon which was accompanied by two assists as well.
The Bowling Green hockey team is climbing the record book, now with the fourth best start in program history. The last time the Falcons were 8-1 at the start of the season was the 1986-87 year when they started 10-1. The three seasons that had better starts in program history all resulted in CCHA Championships for the Falcons as well as the 1984 National Championship campaign when Bowling Green began with a program best 20-1 start to the season.
Dating back to last year, Bowling Green is now 16-1-2 over their last 19 games as well as being 14-1 over their last 15.