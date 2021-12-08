KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standouts have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Team. Senior Jacob Erlandson has been named to the first team, with classmate Zach Buescher earning second-team honors and freshman Alberto Anaya garnering third-team accolades.
All three players earn all-region honors for the first time in a BGSU uniform. Erlandson received NAIA all-region accolades at Huntington (Ind.) University, before transferring to BG.
BGSU has landed three players on the all-region team for the first time since 1997.
Anaya was one of just two freshmen to earn All-North Region Team accolades.
Indiana and Penn State each had four players named to the team, while BGSU was one of five schools with three honorees.
Erlandson, a native of Dayton (Dayton Christian), was named to the All-Mid-American Conference First Team for the second time in as many seasons with the Falcons. He also was chosen to the MAC’s All-Tournament Team. A 2021 team captain, he played in 19 of BGSU’s 20 matches, starting all 19, and led the Falcons in scoring. Erlandson’s 16 points included six goals, tying him for the BG lead in that category. Those six goals included a pair of game-winning goals, and he also had four assists on the campaign. At the other end of the pitch, the center back helped the Falcons keep nine clean sheets on the season. He scored 24 points in 32 career matches with the Falcons, and four of those nine goals at BG have been game-winning markers. Erlandson played every second of each of BGSU’s last 10 matches.
Buescher, a native of Holland (Toledo St. John’s Jesuit), also was named to the All-MAC First Team, earning all-conference honors for the third consecutive season. A mainstay in the midfield again this season, he played in 19 of BGSU’s 20 matches, starting all 19, and had six points on the year. Buescher had a three-point night in the MAC Tournament’s semifinal round, with a goal and an assist at Northern Illinois, and joined Erlandson on the MAC’s All-Tournament Team. He also helped the Falcons record nine shutouts on the year. In his career, Buescher played in 87 matches, starting them all, since arriving at BGSU, and had 14 career points on a pair of goals and 10 assists.
Anaya, who hails from Queretaro, Mexico (ITESM Leon), was named the MAC Freshman of the Year, and also was named to the All-MAC Second Team. He started all 20 matches and was second on the team in scoring, with 14 points. Three of his five goals were the GWG, as he led the team in that category, and he also had four assists on the year. Anaya scored the winning goal in back-to-back road victories early in the season, vs. Gonzaga and Cleveland State, and he also scored the winning marker at Oakland late in the year.
The Falcons finished the season with a record of 11-6-3, and BGSU advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships. BG picked up a 1-0 victory at Louisville in the first round of the national tourney, marking the fifth NCAA Tournament victory in program history, and the first since 1997. The Falcons now have a record of 36-20-7 over the last 63 matches, dating to late in the 2018 season. A total of 13 of the 20 setbacks in that time have come by a single goal.