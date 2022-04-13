Eight Bowling Green State University women’s basketball student-athletes have been named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team, the league office announced Tuesday.
The Falcons honorees include Elissa Brett, Molly Dever, Sophie Dziekan, Nyla Hampton, Kadie Hempfling, Olivia Hill, Kenzie Lewis and Madisen Parker.
Parker was named to the Academic All-MAC Team for the fourth consecutive season, while Hempfling earned the honor for the third-straight year.
With eight honorees, the Falcons were tied for the second-most student-athletes named to the team. BGSU trailed only Western Michigan (10).
The Falcons were one of just two teams to boast multiple student-athletes on the team — Dziekan and Parker — with a perfect 4.000 cumulative grade-point average. A total of 69 student-athletes were chosen to the team, with six individuals maintaining a perfect 4.000 GPA.
The Academic All-MAC Team honor is bestowed upon a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport. True freshmen are not eligible for the Academic All-MAC Team.
On the court, the 2021-22 Falcons — despite losing nearly 75 player-games to injury — won 17 games and advanced to national postseason play for the second-straight season. BGSU went 17-16 overall and 10-10 in MAC play, and the Falcons were selected to participate in the Women’s Basketball Invitational. BGSU went 2-1 in that tourney, finishing the ‘21-22 season with a victory.