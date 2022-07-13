A school-record 15 members of the Bowling Green State University baseball team have been named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team, announced by the league office on Tuesday.
The Falcons on the list are Andrew Abrahamowicz, Adam Fallon, Adam Furnas, Levi Gazarek, Kyle Gurney, Ryan Johnston, Jack Krause, Will MacLean, Owen Recker, Nathan Rose, Tyler Ross, Gage Schenk, Isaiah Seidel, Jeremy Spezia and Peyton Wilson.
BGSU’s 15 honorees to this year’s team tied the Falcons for the second-highest total in the MAC. That total also tops the former chool record of 10, set last season.
A total of 122 student-athletes were named to this year’s squad. Akron led the way with 16 student-athletes on this year’s team, while BGSU and Western Michigan had 15 each and Ball State and Central Michigan 11 apiece.
The Academic All-MAC team honor is bestowed upon a student-athlete who has excelled in both athletics and academics. To qualify, the student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50% of the team’s contests for that particular sport. First-year students and junior-college transfers in their first year of residence are not eligible for the award.
2022 ACADEMIC ALL-MAC BASEBALL TEAM
Bowling Green (15)
Andrew Abrahamowicz, senior, Individualized Planned Program, 3.294
Adam Fallon, junior, Sales and Services Marketing, 3.639
Adam Furnas, senior, Exercise Science, 3.468
Levi Gazarek, sophomore, Sport Management, 3.312
Kyle Gurney, junior, Business Analytics & Intelligence, 3.958
Ryan Johnston, senior, Finance, 3.812
Jack Krause, junior, Finance, 3.805
Will MacLean, senior, MBA, 4.000
Owen Recker, junior, Finance, 3.490
Nathan Rose, junior, Sport Management, 3.409
Tyler Ross, junior, Individualized Business, 3.840
Gage Schenk, senior, Accounting, 3.903
Isaiah Seidel, sophomore, Pre-BS in Architecture, 3.428
Jeremy Spezia, senior, MBA, 3.571
Peyton Wilson, sophomore, Criminal Justice, 3.808