YPSILANTI, Mich. – Sophomore Taylor Jensen used the floor exercise title to springboard to a personal best in the all-around as the Bowling Green State University gymnastics team competed at Eastern Michigan Sunday.
Jensen’s 38.625 was her second all-around title in as many meets this year.
BGSU did not send a full team to Eastern Michigan for the meet and had just three competitors on floor and four on vault and bars. The Eagles came away with the 194.775-142.125 victory.
“While we were unable to field full lineups today, I am thankful that our team had the opportunity to compete as many routines as possible. A series of events, from injuries to continuing the return from quarantines, has created some adversity. I am impressed with the mentality of this team and we will know that we will be at an entirely different place competitively in a couple of weeks” said head coach Kerrie Turner.
Jensen recorded an all-around score of 38.625, bettering her career-best score of 38.600 from a week ago.
Jensen tied for first on the floor, equaling her PR with a 9.825. She added a PR on vault with a 9.625, placing third overall.
Jensen also scored a 9.600 on balance beam and tied her season-best with a 9.575 on bars.
Alex Fochler had a strong meet, competing in two events. She finished third on bars with a 9.725 and tied her PR on beam with a team-best score of 9.750.
Kayla Chan equaled her season-best score on floor with a 9.625.
Freshman Kyle Yacamelli made her collegiate debut, posting a 9.375 on vault.
Paige Bachner recorded a season-best score on beam with a 9.500.
Bowling Green will compete at Northern Illinois Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Falcons will debut at home on Feb. 5 against Central Michigan at 5 p.m.