MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Bowling Green men’s basketball team made an early 11-0 run on the way to a 93-65 victory over Central Michigan Saturday.
The Falcons are now 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the Mid-American Conference. BG is tied for first place in the MAC with Toledo, also 5-0. CMU goes to 5-6, 1-3.
While putting 93 points on the board, the Falcons also played very good defense.
“The communication was great … talking through every play, helping each other and that was the difference. We were able to keep them (CMU) in front, take away what they really want to do in drives and make them shoot contested jump shots,” said BG head coach Michael Huger. “I credit everything to our defense and our staff.”
Huger added that the veterans Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Trey Diggs and Caleb Fields are holding each other and the younger players accountable.
Turner led the Falcons with 24 points, eight assists with no turnovers. Turner has now scored 1,825 points in his BG career and is fourth overall all-time. Howard Komives is third overall with 1,834 points.
Kaden Metheny, a freshman, finished with 14 points, including three 3-pointers early in the game.
“The little fellow can shoot it and he is a really good passer, a really good decision maker,” Huger said about Metheny. “He is getting better each game that we play … that’s all that I could ask.
“The thing that I love is that he is so tough defensively,” Huger continued. “He gets after it. He’s a key defensive total right from the beginning. He is never backing down.”
Diggs and Fields each added 13 points, with Fields’ points coming in the second half. Plowden had a game-high 14 rebounds.
The Falcons dominated play with 18 points off turnovers, 42 points in the paint, 20 second-chance points, 11 fast-break points and 33 points off the bench.
Travon Broadway Jr. led CMU with 19 points and teammate Malik Muhammad had 12 rebounds.
NOTES: It was BG’s second win in five days over CMU as the Falcons posted a 90-69 victory on Tuesday … The 5-0 conference start is only the third time in school history … The Falcons had only five turnovers —- BG was 12-of-29 on 3-pointers … Freshman Jackson Watson scored his first point on a free throw … BG now hosts Ball State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and then plays at Buffalo on Friday at 7 p.m.
BGSU 93, Central Michigan 65
BGSU
Plowden, 2-1-0—7; Swingle, 1-0—2; J. Turner, 6-2-6—24; Metheny, 4-1-0—14; Fields, 1-3-2—13; Washington, 4-0—8; Diggs, 5-1-0—13; Fulcher, 0-1-0—3; Young, 2-0—4; C. Turner, 1-2—4; Elsasser, 0-0—0; Watson, 0-1—1. TOTALS: 23-12-11—93.
CMU
Muhammad, 0-3—3; Broadway, 5-1-6—19; Lane, 1-2—4; Murray, 5-4—14; Beachler, 0-1-0—3; Huffman, 2-1-3—10; Bissainthe, 1-0—2; Polk, 0-0—0; Jergens, 0-0—0; Mitchell, 0-0—0; Hankins, 0-0—0; Hodgson, 1-8—10. TOTALS: 15-3-26—65.