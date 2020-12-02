PITTSBURGH — The Bowling Green State University hockey team came away with a 6-3 win over Robert Morris on Tuesday night, moving the team to 3-0 now on the young season.
The 3-0 start is the best for the Falcons since they opened the 1996-97 season with a 5-0 record.
The Falcons saw six different players score their six goals in the victory over the Colonials with nine different players logging a point.
Cameron Wright led the way on the score sheet with a four-point outing. Eric Dop stood in goal for the Falcons, picking up his second win of the season after registering 15 saves.
“We are excited to be able to go on the road and get a win against a good team in Robert Morris,” said head coach Ty Eigner. “It wasn’t our best start, but that created the opportunity to battle through a deficit down 2-0. It was nice to see us score two goals late in the first to get out of the period tied 2-2 and then we went on from there.
“Our penalty kill was outstanding going 7-for-7 and we saw contributions from a lot of guys. It was a bit of an odd game, starting the second period with a four-minute power play and having a lot of power plays both ways, but we were able to limit their opportunities in the third and get the win.”
Next up on the schedule for the Falcons will be a home-and-home series with Mercyhurst this weekend.
Bowling Green will host the first contest on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. start before traveling to Erie, Pennsylvania, for the second game on Sunday set for a 3 p.m. puck drop.