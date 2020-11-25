After three mid-week games, the Bowling Green football team will play its final three games of the shortened season on Saturdays.
This week the Falcons (0-3) travel to Athens to face Ohio University (1-1). Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN+.
Bowling Green has had 11 days off since its last game, and Ohio has had 18 days off due to a cancellation of its Nov. 17 game.
“Coming off the long week it has been good to get our guys healthy. We were able to get some work done last week but also giving them some time to get their bodies back,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “We have the afternoon off for Thanksgiving and then we will travel to Ohio to get ready to go. It has been a productive last 10 days.”
Even though it has not shown up in the win column, Loeffler is pleased with improvement of the team.
“We need a break, though, there is no questions about that,” Loeffler said. “But there is no question in my mind that the thing I am most proud of with our guys is their hunger, their intensity. The ability to practice hard during the week, that has improved a lot which is a huge step in the right direction. Now what we have to do is put it together on Saturdays.
“I can assure you this - the thing that I am most proud, unlike last year, is we would get behind and they would flat quit,” he added. “That has not occurred this year. They have played it all the way through all 60 minutes of the game.
“But we need to play better, plain and simple. And we need to find a way to get some positives going and find a way to get a win.”
The next step for the Falcons on offense would be to finish scoring drives.
“There are lots of reasons for us not finishing. We have had countless opportunities to put the ball in the end zone, and we just aren’t. That’s the frustrating part. If you are going three and out, three and out, three and out I can get it. But if you are moving the ball 10 and 12 plays and not scoring that’s tough,” Loeffler said.
On defense, Bowling Green needs to became better tacklers.
“We are giving up so many yards, and we are struggling to get a stop. We need to find a way to get a stop,” Loeffler said.
The Falcons will stay in a hotel Friday night before the game, which is something different for a number of players.
“If you think about it, our freshmen have never stayed in a hotel. They never know what a true road trip is because of all the COVID restrictions for the home games and the COVID restrictions for an away game,” Loeffler said. “It’s going to be different. I’m excited that we get the opportunity to do it so our freshmen learn how to travel. Everything that you do is a learning experience, how you act, how you dress, where you are allowed to wear your headphones and where you’re not.
“They don’t know any of that so we have got to educate them. It’s a great opportunity to go on the road against a classy organization. I think they do it right down there, they always have,” he continued.
“We will try to find a way to win; it would be great.”
NOTES: A year ago, Ohio defeated Bowling Green 66-24 by shutting out the Falcons in the second half and the Bobcats have won the last four games … This will be the 72nd meeting between the two programs with Bowling Green holding a 40-29-2 edge … A victory would be Loeffler’s first road win as the Falcons head coach.