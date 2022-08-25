BGSU Soccer

File. BGSU's Lexi Czerwien, left, battles for the ball against Michigan State's MJ Andrus Thursday in Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team is home for the second consecutive tonight, taking on Cincinnati.

BGSU coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, will take on the Bearcats at 5 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium.

