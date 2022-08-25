The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team is home for the second consecutive tonight, taking on Cincinnati.
BGSU coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, will take on the Bearcats at 5 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium.
BGSU opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Michigan State at Cochrane Stadium last Thursday.
The Spartans scored early in each half. BGSU goalkeeper Lili Berg had seven saves in goal on the night.
The two goals she allowed came on a rebound after she had made a diving save of the initial shot, and on a penalty kick.
BGSU has been picked to finish second in the Mid-American Conference this season, according to the preseason coaches’ poll.
The Falcons also were picked to place second last fall but wound up winning both the regular-season and tournament titles.
The Falcons return 15 letterwinners, including eight starters, from last season’s club. The 2021 team went 11-7-3 overall and 8-2-1 in the MAC, and – as we just mentioned – BGSU won both the league regular-season and tournament titles.
Cincinnati is 1-0-1 on the young season. The Bearcats downed Northern Kentucky, 2-0, before battling Michigan State to a 0-0 draw.
Vyviene Spaulding and Brandi Thomsen scored the UC goals vs. NKU, and Anna Rexford kept a pair of clean sheets in goal.
On Monday, Cincinnati defender Ashley Barron was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. UC was picked to finish fifth in the AAC this season.
BGSU trails Cincinnati, 3-1, in the all-time series, and the teams have not met since 2010. That year, the Bearcats posted a 2-1 win in double overtime at Cochrane. The Falcons’ lone series win was a 1-0 decision in 2003.
The Falcons will hit the road for the first time in 2022, taking on nationally-ranked Tennessee next Wednesday night (Aug. 31).
Then, BGSU will return home to take on Detroit Mercy on Sunday, Sept. 4. That match will also mark Senior Day, with the seniors in the BGSU program recognized prior to kickoff
Earlier this week, it was announced that Walker has signed a multi-year contract extension. His contract now runs through the end of the 2025 season.
Despite the loss to MSU, the Falcons have an overall record of 17-9-4 since Walker took the helm, and BGSU is 16-3-1 against MAC teams in that time.
Since the beginning of the 2018 campaign, BGSU is 45-20-10 overall, 33-5-1 in MAC regular-season action and 40-5-3 in all games vs. league opposition.
In 2021, BGSU achieved a feat that will be very difficult to repeat. The Falcons advanced to the NCAA Championships twice in the same calendar year.
BGSU went 6-1-1 overall and 5-1-0 in the MAC in the spring, outscoring opponents, 17-3.
Then, in the fall, BGSU allowed just six goals in 13 total matches against MAC opposition, with nine shutouts in those 13 contests.
BGSU outscored MAC foes, 17-2, over the final month of play (Oct. 7 to Nov. 7, spanning seven regular-season and the two MAC Tournament matches).