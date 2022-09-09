At Cochrane Soccer Stadium tonight, the question will be can Bowling Green State University men’s team score its first goal?
The Falcons are 0-2-2 but have not scored. At the same time, they have only given up two goals, one of them on a penalty kick.
Tonight, Bowling Green concludes a three-game stretch against Big Ten Conference opponents, facing Michigan State at 7; admission is free.
The Michigan State match is part of BGSU men’s soccer’s Alumni Weekend, with a number of former Falcon greats expected to be in attendance.
The Spartans, 1-3, opened the season with a 2-1 win over Army but have since dropped home matches to Notre Dame (3-2) and Western Michigan (1-0).
MSU opened the road portion of the schedule with a 2-0 loss at Akron on Monday.
Four different Spartans have scored one goal apiece, while Owen Finnerty has played all 360 minutes in goal.
Finnerty has 15 saves and a 1.75 GAA. Last season, the Spartans went 6-9-2 overall and 2-4-2 in the Big Ten Conference under head coach Damon Rensing.
BGSU goalkeeper Brendan Graves, a Perrysburg graduate, and the BGSU back line have been stellar in goal this season so far.
Graves has allowed just two goals in 360 minutes of action. Graves has 10 saves and leads the Mid-American Conference with a goals-against average of 0.5 this season, and he now has a career GAA of 1.25 and four shutouts in 11 career starts.
BGSU trails Michigan State, 24-17-6, in the all-time series, but the Falcons captured last year’s meeting to snap a long winless streak vs. the Spartans.
BGSU went to East Lansing and picked up a 3-0 victory last year. It was BG’s first win over the Spartans since 2001.
The Falcons had been 0-16-1 vs. MSU since that 2001 meeting. BGSU’s last home win over Michigan State came in 1998, and the Spartans have won the last nine meetings at Cochrane Stadium.
The Falcons are 10-12-2 at home and 7-12-3 on the road vs. Michigan State over the years.
The Falcons head to Colorado next weekend, taking on Air Force on Sept. 17. They will end the month of September with a pair of home matchups, facing Oakland (Sept. 23) and Western Michigan (Sept. 27) at Cochrane Stadium.