BUFFALO — Things were not going well for the Bowling Green men’s basketball team late in Friday night’s game against Buffalo.
The Falcons had a 41-25 lead at halftime and were ahead by 18 in the second half.
But the Bulls rallied to pull within one point, 59-58, with 6:40 remaining. Buffalo then had two chances to take the lead after pulling to within one, but could not convert.
Justin Turner nailed BG’s only 3-pointer in the second half with 5:38 remaining to make it 63-58. The Falcons had missed eight straight shots before Turner’s triple.
The Falcons were able to put the game away for a 76-69 victory.
BG is now 10-3 overall and 6-1 in the Mid-American Conference. Buffalo is, 5-4, 3-2.
Buffalo was able to get close with missed shots and turnovers by the Falcons.
“They were able to get out in transition. … In the second half they got loose and that’s what brought the comeback,” BG head coach Michael Huger said about the Bulls in their run. “They were able to secure the rebound and get out and that’s what they do in fast-breaks. They are deadly.”
Still the Falcons were able to put enough points together late in the second half.
Turner led the Falcons with 25 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Daeqwon Plowden added 13 points and eight rebounds while Caleb Fields scored 12 points and had eight rebounds. Jacob Washington came off the bench to score 10 points and 11 rebounds in his first career double-double.
“I challenged him before this game to rebound better and do a great job on the boards for us and he did a fabulous job tonight,” Huger said about Washington. “I commended him for what he did in helping us win tonight.”
Friday’s victory came after poor performance in an 88-64 loss to Ball State on Wednesday.
“I definitely wanted this one after the butt-whipping Ball State put on us. I wanted our guys to have some heat and fight for everything and they did a great job tonight fighting and competing, from start to finish and that’s what it’s all about,” Huger said.
The Falcons had 56 rebounds, including 26 offensive rebounds while Buffalo had 45 rebounds, 17 on the offensive boards.
“Our guys went after them (on rebounds),” Huger said. “The biggest thing was that we competed and that’s we didn’t do against Ball State. … We were able to compete and play our game.”
Jeenthan Williams and Jayvon Graves each scored 17 points while Ronaldo Segu added 15. Josh Mballa, who did not play in the first BG-Buffalo game, scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.
NOTES: This is the first time since 2011 that the Falcons have defeated Buffalo twice in the regular season as BG posted an 88-64 win on Dec. 6 at the Stroh Center … There were only two lead changes in the game … Next up against the Falcons is a Jan. 20 game at the Stroh Center against Akron.
BGSU 76, BUFFALO 69
BGSU
J. Turner, 8-1-6—25; Plowden, 2-2-3—13; Fields, 0-2-6—12; Swingle, 1-0—2; Metheny, 2-1—5; Washington, 3-4—10; Young, 0-1—1; Diggs, 0-4—4; C. Turner, 0-0—0; Fulcher, 1-2—4. TOTALS: 175-27—76.
BUFFALO
Seau, 1-3-4—15; Williams, 6-5—17; Graves, 4-3-0—17; Mballa, 3-8—14; Bertram. 0-0—0; Nickelberry, 1-0—2; Hardnett, 2-0—4; Brewton, 0-0—0; Fagen 0-0—0. TOTALS: 17-6-17—69.