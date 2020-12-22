In a game which had 17 lead changes and eight ties, Bowling Green’s women’s basketball team was able to secure a 71-66 victory over Miami Tuesday afternoon.
With the victory, the Falcons are 6-1 and 2-0 in the Mid-American Conference. The RedHawks are 1-5, 0-2.
“We just found a way to win. We didn’t play that well. We still had the determination to win,” said BG’s Lexi Fleming, who finished with a career-high 26 points, including 17 in the second half.
“Down the stretch I think we have actually had a pretty good defensive game. … Once we force turnovers, get the rebound, we can get out and go in transition especially in this game,” she added. “We go up and down the court, getting stops and defensive pressures. The more you pressure, the more points we are going to get.”
The game was tied at 62 with 3:40 left in regulation and the Falcons then out-scored Miami, 9-4 to get the win. In the final minutes, Fleming was 3-of-4 on free throws and Kenzie Lewis made two free throws. Kadie Hempfling and Nyla Hampton each had a basket in the late run.
“I thought Miami played really well,” said BG head coach Robyn Fralick. “We knew coming in they were very physical (and) a good rebounding team, and they really hurt us on that.
“Midway through the third quarter I think Lexi Fleming really (was a) catalyst for us and got the momentum back on our side, and we gutted it out,” she continued. “I am so proud of this group for figuring it out and finding ways to win when the ball is always not going in the hole.”
The Falcons led 17-14 after the first quarter and the RedHawks held a 34-33 advantage in the half. BG then took a 52-50 lead into the final quarter, setting the stage for the final 10 minutes.
The Falcons are doing much better so far this season in being able to close out games.
“I think two things stand out. One is our pursuit of the basketball is much better this year, like our ability to get to the ball whether that’s a defensive rebound, loose ball, offensive rebound ¬- any time that you can have more possessions,” Fralick said. “The second piece is that we are better defensively. When we get a lead, we are doing a better job of keeping a lead, and I think that has been helpful for us in our games.
“We have had different kids step up every night and find ways to help the team,” she added.
In addition to Fleming’s 26 points, Lewis added 10 points while Nyla Hampton came off the bench to again score 11 points in her second straight career game.
Miami’s Kelly McLaughlin, a 6-foot-3 senior, finished with career highs of 22 points and 18 rebounds.
NOTES: Fleming is now sixth on the all-time list for consecutive 20-point double-digit games … Fleming has scored 137 points in seven games … BG made 13 free throws to just one for Miami … BG’s Kadie Hempfling led the team with seven rebounds and is now just one rebound short of 500 career rebounds … Before the game, BG’s Madisen Parker, a senior, was recognized for scoring over 100 3-pointers so far during her career … BG is now idle until a scheduled game at Ball State on Jan. 2.
MIAMI 16 18 16 16 — 66
BGSU 17 16 19 19 – 71
MIAMI
Esbrand, 0-2-0—6; Davidson, 5-2—16; Schmitz, 0-2-0—6; Scott, 6-0—12; McLaughlin, 9-1-1—22; Fulton, 0-0—0; Freeman, 2-0—4; Duckett, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 22-7-1—66.
BGSU
Brett, 2-3—7; Fleming, 8-2-4—26; Lewis, 3-4—10; Hempfling, 3-0—6; Perry, 2-1—5; Parker, 0-2-0—6; Hampton, 5-1—11. TOTALS: 23-4-13—71.