The BGSU hockey team is off to their best start since the 1994-1995 season after moving to 6-1 with a series sweep over Ferris State last weekend.
One of the things that has benefited the Falcons has been an easier schedule due to the reshuffling that has gone on over the pandemic.
The Falcons opened their season against a Division III opponent in Adrian and the rest of their opponents in Robert Morris, Mercyhurst and Ferris State had a combined record of 25-54-9 last season.
“We believed that this was going to be a really good team,” Head Coach Ty Eigner said. “We believed that the original schedule that we put together we believed that we were going to win every night that we had a game. Then obviously that we had to make some changes and we are just thankful that we have gotten as many games in as we have gotten at this point.”
But now the Falcons will prepare for Quinnipiac in an away series on Friday and Saturday later this week. The Bobcats have only played one game this season in a 9-2 victory against Sacred Heart. They will have another game against Sacred Heart on Tuesday before playing the Falcons.
Last season, the Bobcats finished 21-11-2 and is a program that made it to the NCAA Championship game as recently as the 2015-16 season. Coming into this game they are ranked No. 11 in the USCHO poll. The Falcons are ranked No. 13 in the same poll.
Eigner knows coming into this game that this will be his team’s toughest test so far this season.
“They are a good team, they have had a real nice run here the last four or five years,” Eigner said. “They have done a really nice job in the ECAC and we know it’s going to be a good game.”
In order to get a couple of victories at Quinnipiac this weekend, the Falcons will have to lean on their high octane offense that is currently tied for second in the country with 30 goals scored his season.
They have been led by their heavy senior leadership that includes Max Johnson who scored his 1,000th point in the first game this season and hasn’t looked back as he is tied for first in the country with six goals scored.
It is senior Cameron Wright, however, that had led the team in points with nine on five goals and four assists.
In goal the Falcons have used a rotation of both senior Eric Dop and Zack Rose. Dop has played in four games while Rose has played in three. Rose has given up just four goals while Dop has given up eight.
Going into this important series, Eigner feels good about whoever ends up between the sticks.
“We feel really good about both of them,” Eigner said about his goalkeepers. “We don’t see any reason why we would change things because we know that both of them give us a chance to win every night.”
The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.