The Bowling Green State University hockey team picked up its 15th win of the season on Friday with a 6-3 victory over Michigan Tech.
Brandon Kruse led the way with four points with a goal and an assist. Three different Falcons registered multiple-points while Carson Musser netted his first goal of the season that also went down as the game-winner.
The win also snapped a seven-game win streak for Michigan Tech.
Bowling Green advances to 15-4 on the season, 4-1 in the WCHA.
The Falcons began the scoring 1:37 into the game with Justin Wells tipping the puck into the net off of a pass by Gavin Gould. Evan Dougherty had the second assist.
The Falcons added their second goal three minutes later with a score from Will Cullen. Wells and Taylor Schneider had the assists.
Michigan Tech answered 45 seconds later. Alex Broetzman scored with assists from Eric Gotz and Arvid Caderoth.
Before the first period ended the Falcons added another score to extend the lead. On the power play, Kruse was able to score from a knee, with assists from Connor Ford and Max Johnson.
In the second period, Carson Musser scored the first goal of the period, coming more than 15 minutes into it. The goal was Musser’s first of the season with an assist from Kruse.
Michigan Tech answered with a power play goal by Trenton Bliss with an assist from Caderoth.
In the third period, Bliss got another score, 1:29 into the period, taking the puck the length of the ice for an unassisted goal.
Before the night was over, Ford had a power play goal. Tim Theocharidis and Kruse had the assists.
After Michigan Tech pulled their goalie for the extra skater the Falcons scored in the empty net, this one by Ford with assists from Kruse and Wright.
Kruse’s four points pushed his career total to 133, moving him from a tie for 48th all-time up to a tie for 43rd all-time with Matt Ruchty. The three assists also put Kruse at 96 career assists. He needs four to reach 100.
The four points for Kruse is also a season high and ties his career high for points in a single game. The three assists also tie his season-high there as well.
With three points on the night from two goals and an assist, Ford jumped from a tie for 66th all-time into a tie for 61st all-time with Bruce Newton and Sean Pronger with 106 career points.
Netting two goals on the night, Ford tallied his first multiple-goal game of the season and the fifth of his career. The three points tie his career-high, the fifth time he’s done so as a Falcon.
Johnson tallied an assist in the action for his 113th career point, tying him with Jonathan Matsumoto for 58th all-time in program history.
Wells also logged two points for the Falcons, scoring the first goal and assisting on the second. The multiple-point outing was his first of his collegiate career.
Musser’s goal was the second of his career and first of the season for the Falcons. The goal also went into the books as the game-winner for Bowling Green.
Cullen now has 17 points this season, setting a new single season career-high. Dougherty also set a new single season career-high for points with seven after registering an assist.
The Falcons and Huskies are back in action on tonight for a 7:07 puck drop to conclude their series.