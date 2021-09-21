Bowling Green State University football has 71 combined players from high school classes of 2020 and 2021, which ranks third in the nation behind Navy (99) and Northern Illinois (77).
The last time BGSU played a non-conference game before this season, 67.6% of its roster was in high school.
During the Falcons’ 27-10 over FCS member Murray State on Saturday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, BGSU coach Scot Loeffler saw some growth in his players.
“We grew up at halftime, we were able to come back and let go of some of those mental mistakes go away and just worry about what we can control,” Loeffler said. “I thought that was really nice to see about the offense.”
In the early minutes of the game, 6-foot, 215-pound freshman running back Jaison Patterson not only scored his first collegiate touchdown, but the Falcons’ first rushing TD of the year from two yards out.
Since Patterson arrived on campus from Edward H. White High School (Jacksonville, Florida), he has made an impact.
“We’ve had him since January, and he’s coming from a great family. Mom and dad are unbelievable, brothers are awesome. We knew when we were recruiting,” Loeffler said. “We never got to see him. He’s one of the few that never saw campus. And he absolutely loves it. And he’s a great guy.
“He’s a talented football player and he means business. Our backs right now, coming out of high school, because of the high school programs they come from, they’re strong. I mean, they do (bench press) 225, like guys that have been around here.
“So, they’re strong. They’re mature, they’re great, they want to help each other, and they complement each other. And, we think with time, that backfield, with all four of those guys and the additions that we’re bringing in, we’re going to have some backs,” Loeffler continued.
That includes 5-10, 190-pound redshirt-freshman running back Taron Keith, who hails from Florida. Keith had his career highs in catches (2), receiving yards (55) and long reception (44) in the 22-19 loss to South Alabama a week earlier.
Tyrone Broden, a 6-4, 200-pound sophomore wide receiver from West Bloomfield, Michigan, made his season debut against South Alabama and caught three passes for 76 yards, including a 47-yard reception.
Matter of fact, in the season opener at Tennessee, 13 Falcons made their collegiate debuts. Six receivers made their first career reception against the Volunteers, collecting 16 of senior quarterback Matt McDonald’s career-high 25 completions.
Still, the youth movement at BGSU reared its ugly head in the win over Murray State as the Falcons were penalized 12 times for 135 yards.
“It’s been a typical young football team in terms of penalties. The older they get, the more they’ll understand that it’s hard to make up 90 to 100 yards in penalties,” Loeffler said.
“They’re just trying to make sure they go left and right out there right now. As they get older and mature, that’s discipline, that’s the focus, that’s experience. Penalties will slowly but surely disappear,” he said. “We want to be a football team that has four penalties or five penalties at max. Right now, we’re in the 10, 11, 12.”
Loeffler said it does not reflect on the way his players can play the game. They just need to be able to play and focus on the details at the same time.
“That’s hard, but it’s a no-talent issue, and there are some things that we’re working on. Not to make excuses, it’s a little bit expected right now,” Loeffler said. “Those linemen get a little anxious. When they see those big guys across from them for the first time and they stem in front. The next thing they know, it’s a different front.”
One was especially painful for the Falcons and the over 20,000 fans in attendance against Murray State.
Keith appeared to have scored on a 59-yard run during BGSU’s opening drive of the second half, but it was called back because of an illegal shift.
McDonald took the blame because he said he set one player in motion at the wrong time, and Loeffler deflected the blame back on himself.
“The one that was disheartening, because I coach the guy, was the long touchdown that got taken away,” Loeffler said.
The Falcons regrouped and closed out a 12-play, 72-yard drive, as McDonald scrambled around the right end into the end zone from three yards out to put the Falcons up, 17-10.
“Our kids are different than what we’ve been in the past. They like each other, they care about each other, they care about our program. Most importantly they care about BG,” Loeffler said.
“We just got to keep teaching these young guys. Every single thing is hard right now, but they’re giving great effort and we’ve got to keep developing, keep coaching, keep showing them the positives, showing how you win, showing how you lose, and just keep building the team.”