Now it’s on the players after the Mid-American Conference presidents voted on Friday that football would be played this fall.
“I have been telling the guys that it’s up to us now. We got what we wanted. We are playing again, but now it’s in our hands,” said Matt McDonald, who is penciled in as Bowling Green’s starting quarterback. “We really have to be disciplined. We are going to have to sacrifice our social life, which is going to be hard.
“If we want to stay healthy and play the whole six to seven game season it’s in our hands. We have got to be disciplined about it.”
The MAC has the second-most coronavirus testing process of all the athletic conferences.
“It will be a test before game day and a test after game day and two others during the week,” said Bob Moosbrugger, BGSU’s athletics director. “It gives us a great protocol to keep these young men, our coaches, our athletic trainers, and everybody who is on that sideline in good health.
“We wanted to come out strong … We wanted to make sure we made the commitment to the safety and the health of our student-athletes.”
A six-game regular season for the MAC will start Nov. 4.
The Falcons will play their five opponents in the MAC East and a crossover game against Toledo. The first three games will be played on Wednesdays. After Thanksgiving, the final three games will be played on Saturdays. There will be three home games and three games on the road.
With other college conferences starting to play and improved testing, the MAC presidents voted to have the six-game schedule.
“We needed to make a decision quick to be able to play at least those six games,” Moosbrugger said. “It was quick, but it was very thoughtful. … We came up with the best plan, the best protocols that we could.
“I am excited to see our student-athletes and our coaches compete,” he added. “Those guys are the ones putting the work in. What they are going to be feeling on Wednesday, Nov. 4, whatever time it is, wherever it is, I am sure it will give us goose bumps. We are looking forward to it.”
A complete MAC schedule will be ready soon.
“We know that we still have a long way to go. These next 10 weeks will give us a huge opportunity to continue to move the needle of our team in a positive direction,” said BG head coach Scot Loeffler.
It was difficult for all those involved when the MAC decided not to play football this fall.
“It’s definitely been a little bit of an emotional rollercoaster to say the least,” McDonald said. “It’s nice just hearing it out loud that we are playing for sure. It’s nice hearing a definite answer.
“It was devastating when they said the season was canceled,” McDonald continued. “I actually, I broke down and started crying in the meeting room when we found out we weren’t playing.”
McDonald said it was difficult for him to watch college football on Saturdays.
“I was just thinking, why aren’t we playing? Everybody else can play,” McDonald said. “We are just so thankful that we can come back and play.
“It definitely teaches you not to take this game for granted,” McDonald added. “I can’t wait for that first drive. I have been dreaming about it. I’m just really excited.”
Bowling Green’s student-athletes were involved in the process of playing in the fall.
“Our student-athletes have a lot of great questions. Now the student-athletes’ voices are being heard loud and clear, more now than ever,” Moosbrugger said. “We are excited. We are thrilled for the student-athletes to have an opportunity to compete in a game they have been playing since probably they were five or six years old, a game that they love.”
For the three home games, family members of the players will be able to attend the game at Perry Field.
Loeffler is looking forward to the challenge of a six-game season in an effort to make Bowling Green a successful team.
“It’s so hard to win these days,” Loeffler said. “Being able to build this thing the way that we want to build it, to get ourselves to the moon. We are going to look back at this thing. We are going to get Bowling Green back to the standards and expectations that we all have here and we did it even through a world pandemic.
“We’re just excited for the opportunity. I don’t care where we play, when we play,” he continued. “We have a bunch of really good young players on this team that we recruited. It’s going to be really fun to teach them in six games, how you are supposed to do business.
“This opportunity is going to definitely catapult us into 2021 and 2022 and being a super, super successful season,” he added. “I am super excited to have the opportunity to coach again and I know our staff feels the same way and our players. These six games are going to be very, very important to our development in my opinion.”
The Falcons will start practicing when they are able to practice with the entire football team.
“We have tested every single person on our team, every single staff member,” Loeffler said. “Whenever we do enter back into the practice field, we will walk in with a complete clean slate.”