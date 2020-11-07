After a frustrating loss to Toledo, Bowling Green now has less than a week to prepare for Kent State.
The Falcons will play their home opener against the Golden Flashes on Tuesday with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
“I am extremely disappointed in our first game. The positives were just like I said. I thought at times the defense played well. Offensively, disappointed … We didn’t put them in positions to make plays. We did it quite a bit, and we just didn’t execute which was really disappointing,” said BG head coach Scot Loeffler. “In special teams, very disappointed on the first punt.
“I told the team in the locker room and I believe this, we are at the point in our program right now that we have to win in every phase,” he said. “Normally when you win in two phases of the game out of three you win. Right now, where we are at we have to win on special teams, we have to win on offense, we have to win on defense.”
Despite the lopsided 38-3 score, there were some positives in the loss.
“There are so many small battles that no one sees … On the defensive side, the offensive side, there was never any give in. That’s a huge battle,” Loeffler said.
The defense was able to make some plays, especially in the second quarter. For the game, linebacker Darren Anders was in on 11 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and linebacker Jerry Roberts was in on 10 tackles.
“Having something to build off of and knowing that where our defense is and the foundation of our defense and what we can potentially build on the future is something we are looking forward to and that we are excited about,” said Roberts, a redshirt junior.
“My linebacker coach said ‘as long as we have grass to play on, we have a chance to stop their offense and get the ball back,’’’ Roberts added.
Offensively Bryson Denley and Trevon Raymore were able to rush for a total of 76 yards. On the receiving side, Julian Ortega-Jones had three receptions for 61 yards.
“I thought Denley, at times, ran the ball extremely hard,” Loeffler said.
“I think we left a lot of plays on the field,” Denley said.
Loeffler was also pleased with a pass to Tyrone Broden, a redshirt freshman, despite the fact he had the ball knocked out of his hands.
“I thought Broden, even though he had the turnover, played well for his first time out there,” Loeffler said. “As soon as Broden gets bigger, stronger, he is going to be a really good player.”
The focus is now on getting ready for Kent State.
“We are excited to have another opportunity to move the needle for our team against Kent,” Loeffler said.
Kent State is coming off a 27-23 win over Eastern Michigan. Preston Hutchinson, KSU’s quarterback, was 21-of-35 passing for 241 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“He is a great game manager. He manages the game as well as anyone,” Loeffler said about Hutchinson. “Whenever he has opportunities to take shots, he makes them.
“He is a very efficient passer … When he plays, I think he plays really well,” he continued. “I think he is one of the better quarterbacks in this league.”
Loeffler said that the Golden Flashes can also run the football.
“I like what they do. They have really come along in these couple of years. They have moved the needle in their program for sure,” he said.
NOTES: The game will be televised on ESPN2 … The status of Falcons running back Andrew Clair, who suffered a shoulder injury on Wednesday, is still in question … BG last defeated Kent State 44-16 in 2017 … KSU won 35-28 in 2018 and 62-20 in 2019.