The Bowling Green State University hockey team captured a 5-0 victory over Northern Michigan on Saturday night to even the series at a game apiece.
With the win, the Falcons force a game three against Northern Michigan that will be played today at 5:07 p.m. puck drop that will be streamed on FloHockey. Additionally, the win marks the 20th for the Falcons this season, being the seventh consecutive season with at least 20 wins, now the second longest streak in program history.
The Falcons were led by Eric Dop between the pipes who logged his eighth career shutout in the Orange and Brown. Offensively, Evan Dougherty tallied two goals while Sam Craggs had three assists to lead a group that saw 10 different players tally at least a point.
In the first period the Falcons were able to net the first score of the game, seeing a breakaway goal from Cameron Wright with assists from Max Johnson and Brandon Kruse.
With less than a minute remaining in the first period the Falcons added to their lead with a power play goal. A cluster of players formed in front of the NMU goal resulting in Ethan Scardina's first career goal, seeing assists from Sam Craggs and Will Cullen.
After a scoreless second period, the Falcons were able to tally another score in the third period with Evan Dougherty scoring the goal and assists to Craggs and Johnson.
Less than two minutes later Dougherty added another score to increase the lead for Bowling Green. Cullen and Justin Wells were on the assists.
BG saw another score in the third after a Northern Michigan goalie change. On the power play, Alex Barber was able to net the puck with Tim Theocharidis and Craggs having the assists.
Logging the win and shutout between the pipes with 23 saves, Eric Dop registered his eighth shutout of his BGSU career, giving him sole possession of second all-time. He now trails only Chris Nell on the list. Nell had 11 shutouts from 2014-17.
The Falcons tallied 50 shots for just the second time this season, having previously had 51 against Mercyhurst in a 3-1 win on Dec. 6.
Assisting on the first goal of the game, Brandon Kruse brought his career point total to 142, tying him for 33rd all-time in program history with Andy Gribble. He's also up to 104 career assists, tying him for 19th all-time with Mike Bartley.
With two assists on the night, Max Johnson raised his career point total to 122, tying Alec Rauhauser for 53rd all-time in program history. The two assists were also Johnson's seventh multiple-point game this year and his first multiple-assist.
Scoring the first goal of the night, Cameron Wright tallied career point 101 to place him in a tie for 73rd all-time with Dave O'Brian, Wayne Wilson and Mitch McLain.
Sam Craggs led the way for the Falcons in terms of points with three assists, setting a new single game career-high. The mark was Craggs' second multiple-point game this season and first multiple-assist.
Scoring two goals on the night, Evan Dougherty logged his first career multiple-point game with the Falcons.
Will Cullen was also able to tally two assists in the contest for his seventh multiple-point game of the year and fifth multiple-assist outing.
Scoring near the end of the first period, Ethan Scardina scored his first collegiate goal with the Falcons, previously having four assists as well.