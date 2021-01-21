The No. 5 Bowling Green State University hockey team will take part in a non-conference series against a WCHA team for the second consecutive weekend, traveling north to face Bemidji State.
The Falcons and Beavers met two weeks ago in a series that saw each team collect a win in two one-goal games. The Falcons will enter the series with a 14-2 record following a sweep over Northern Michigan while Bemidji State sits at 3-4-2 with their last series being against Bowling Green.
The last meeting saw two close contests between the teams with each being settled by just a goal difference. The last series saw Owen Sillinger lead the way for the Beavers, scoring the first Bemidji goal of both games. The other goal scorers in the series for Bemidji State were Brendan Harris, Eric Martin, Aaron Miller and Ethan Somoza.
The last time these two teams met saw a series split at the Slater Family Ice Arena. Brandon Kruse paced the Falcons in the series with two goals while the Falcons’ fourth line of all freshmen all combined for a score in the second game. In net, Eric Dop started both games for the Falcons, going 1-1 on the weekend, totaling 63 saves over the two-game set.