Bowling Green State University hockey lost in a offensive shootout to host Northern Michigan, 6-3, on Friday.
The Falcons kept pace with the Wildcats for the first half of the game. Two goals by senior Taylor Schneider made it a 2-2 game.
Then the Wildcats’ offense woke up. NMU would score the next four goals of the game to make it a 6-2 game.
Head coach Ty Eigner said NMU was the more prepared team right from the start.
“You have to give credit to NMU, they were ready to go right away. Zack Rose gave us a chance early, but we made too many mistakes with the puck against a good team,” he said.
A late power play goal by freshman Austen Swankler made the score look better in the box score.
The Wildcats were the more aggressive team this game. They had 36 shots compared to the 23 shots by the Falcons.
Junior goaltender Zack Rose did all he could for his team. He had 30 saves this game, his second highest total this season.
The Falcons were outmatched in five-on-five play. The special teams were a bright spot in this game.
BGSU only committed two penalties and killed off both of them. The power play 2 for 5 on the night.
For NMU, six different players scored a goal. Senior David Keefer has a multi-point night for NMU with a goal and an assist.
The Wildcats goal leaders junior AJ Vanderbeck and sophomore Mikey Colella each scored a goal in the game.
Schneider had a multi-point game with his two goals. Senior Gabriel Chicoine got his team leading 12th assist in the game.
BGSU will stay in Marquette for another game against NMU. Puck drops at 6:37 p.m. Saturday.