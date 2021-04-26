The Bowling Green State University outdoor track and field team posted strong performances across multiple position groupings as the Falcons completed their final tune-up weekend before the Mid-American Conference Championships. BGSU competed at both the Hillsdale, Michigan, GINA Relays and the Louisville, Kentucky, Clark Wood Invitational.
Notably, BGSU had four performances that rank among top 10 efforts in school history, including a display by Kailee Perry and Sydney Niekamp in the 5000 at the GINA Relays. Izzy Klett worked her way up BGSU’s records list in the javelin at Louisville, as did Brianna Richard in the long jump.
Perry and Niekamp both ran the 5000 for the first time in their college outdoor track and field careers, and both entered BGSU’s all-time record list in the process.
Perry, the Mid-American Conference cross country champion, ran 5000 meters in 16:41.94, the second-fastest in the MAC this year and an automatic qualifying time for the MAC Championship. That was the sixth-best performance in school history and it makes her the third-fastest female in program history, behind only BGSU Hall of Famer Sara Collas and former All-American Rachel Walny.
Niekamp followed closely behind, finishing in 16:56.29. With that time, she is the sixth-fastest female in program history in the event.
In Louisville, Klett posted a new career-best in the javelin with a distance of 121-feet-1 (36.91m). That distance places her sixth in program history.
Richard set a new outdoor PR in the long jump, leaping 19-1.25 (5.82m). That distance puts her eighth in school history as she makes her final preparations for the MAC Championships.
Megan Aalberts won the open division of the 1500 at Hillsdale’s GINA Relays, posting an 8-second PR with a time of 4:47.00. Her teammate, Jessi Lindstrom, was just behind with a season-best 4:47.86 to place second.
Destiny Fernandes tied her personal best in the high jump as she cleared 5-3.25 (1.61m) in Louisville.
Klett’s strong javelin performance was not her only PR of the weekend. She long jumped 18-8.5 (5.70m) to establish a new career mark.
Jemeila Hunter had the fastest 200 time (24.21 seconds) among five Falcons competing in the event at Louisville. But Ryen Draper posted a new personal best time of 24.29 seconds. Iyanna Ross (24.93), Kennedi Gephart (25.01) and Tianna Mulligan (25.23) all had wind-aided best times.
Chasatea Brown ran the 400 hurdles in 62.91 seconds and Hannah Shoemaker was not far behind with a PR time of 64.06 seconds.
In the 3000 steeplechase, Elise Johnson recorded a personal best time of 11:32.46.
Riley Robertson established a new PR in the 1500, posting a time of 4:49.25.
BGSU will compete in the MAC Championships May 7-8, hosted by Miami (Ohio).