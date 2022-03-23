PROSPECT, Ky. – The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team completed play at the Nevel Meade Collegiate on Tuesday, posting the best team score in the field for the third and final round of play.
The Falcons logged a team score of 305 on Tuesday, jumping up three spots as a team.
Mallory Swartz, who posted a score of 75, led BGSU. Four of the five Falcons playing logged scores of 77 or below during the final round.
Overall, Kayla Davis paced the Falcons with a cumulative score of 230, tying for eighth in the field of 90. MacKenzie Moore was close behind with a 233 to tie for 13th, giving BGSU two players in the top 15 as well as two players with scores under 80 for each round.
Swartz and Emily Pantig-Nystrom played their best rounds on Tuesday. Swartz’s score of 75 allowed her to move up 20 spots on the player leaderboard, tying for 25th, while also tying the best round of her collegiate career. As for Pantig-Nystrom, her score of 76 pushed her 13 spots up the leaderboard on the final day to tie for 36th.
The team’s next event will be the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational, hosted by BGSU at Stone Ridge Golf Club, April 9-10.
Bowling Green Results:
T8 - Kayla Davis - 75, 78, 77 - 230 (+14)
T13 - MacKenzie Moore - 79, 77, 77 - 233 (+17)
T25 - Mallory Swartz - 82, 79, 75 - 236 (+20)
T36 - Emily Pantig-Nystrom - 80, 82, 76 - 238 (+22)
T83 - Sammi Blackburn - 89, 89, 82 - 260 (+44)