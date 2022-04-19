STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Bowling Green State University men’s golf team completed the Rutherford Intercollegiate on Sunday on the Penn State Blue Course.
The Falcons shot a team score of 304 on the day to conclude with a score of 899, marking the team’s second consecutive score below 900.
Connor Gdovin registered the best score for the Falcons during the third round of play, returning to the clubhouse with a 73.
Bowling Green Results
T26 - Connor Gdovin - 73, 76, 73 - 222 (+9)
T35 - Tom North - 78, 71, 74 - 223 (+10)
T42 - Ian Mackenzie-Olson - 73, 73, 78 - 224 (+11)
T70 - Brady Pevarnik - 78, 74, 79 - 231 (+18)
76 - Darin Hudak - 79, 75, 81 - 235 (+22)
Rutherford Intercollegiate Team Leaderboard
1 - Penn State - 287, 286, 291 - 864 (+12)
2 - Michigan State - 284, 285, 297 - 866 (+14)
3 - Saint Mary’s (CA) - 288, 286, 295 - 869 (+17)
4 - Seton Hall - 285, 290, 296 - 871 (+19)
5 - Eastern Michigan - 296, 284, 299 - 879 (+27)
6 - Maryland - 298, 288, 299 - 885 (+33)
7 - Dayton - 294, 295, 297 - 886 (+34)
8 - Georgetown - 294, 291, 302 - 887 (+35)
9 - George Mason - 297, 294, 303 - 894 (+42)
T10 - Connecticut - 300, 291, 305 - 896 (+44)
T10 - Loyola Maryland - 298, 294, 304 - 896 (+44)
12 - Bowling Green - 302, 293, 304 - 889 (+47)
13 - Richmond - 302, 294, 305 - 901 (+49)
14 - Oakland - 302, 291, 310 - 903 (+51)
The Falcons compete will be at the MAC Championships, beginning on April 29 in Naperville, Illinois.