ROCKFORD, Ill. — Bowling Green women’s basketball climbed back from a 20-2 first quarter deficit Saturday afternoon to defeat Dayton 77-76 in a consolation round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
In what has become somewhat of a theme for this women’s basketball team at times, they fell down early as the Flyers went on a 20-2 run to start the game. But — in what has also become a theme for the season — the Falcons fought back.
After Dayton went on that run to start the game, the Falcons went on their own 15-4 run to make the score 24-17 after one quarter of play.
Lexi Fleming was out of the game due to a shoulder injury that she picked up against Eastern Michigan in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
It was an adjustment for the Falcons at the start without Fleming, who was the Falcons’ leading scorer on the season averaging 16.9 points.
“It’s the first game this season she has not played. She has been our leading scorer throughout the year and beyond the scoring we all know the things Lexi does during a game,” said head coach Robyn Fralick. “I definitely think there was some level of an adjustment period.”
One player that stepped up in the absence of Fleming was sophomore Olivia Trice, who came off the bench this season for the Falcons but has never seen much on the stat sheet.
That changed today as Trice led the team with 17 points.
“She was outstanding on both ends of the court. They had a really big kid who was a tough matchup for us and I thought she did a really good job of seeing help. She took a charge and she hit some big shots,” Fralick said.
In the second quarter, Dayton got out to another quick start, elevating the lead back to 13 in the first two minutes.
But the Falcons roared back once again, knocking down three-straight 3-pointers to push the deficit to only four. Trice had the first two and senior Madisen Parker had the second.
Four points by Dayton pushed the lead back to seven, but another BGSU run to end the quarter tied the score at 39 at halftime.
The second half was controlled by the Falcons from the start as freshman Nyla Hampton hit a 3-point jumper right out of the break followed by a layup. After this, the Falcons would relinquish the lead just once more before the end of the game.
“Something that our team has done all year is we fight. If something doesn’t go our way or our back has been against the wall, we’ve shown a real pattern of fighting and finding a way to claw our way back into a game,” Fralick said.
The lead soared all the way up to 10 at one point in the fourth quarter, but the Flyers kept chipping away and eventually had a shot with 12 seconds to tie it. The Flyers instead opted for a layup as time expired and fell by one.
The win gives the Falcons one more chance to play as a team and it will come against Drake on Monday at 5 p.m. All of the action can be caught on FloHoops.