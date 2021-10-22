AKRON — Two early goals gave the University of Akron a cushion, and the Zips went on to a 5-1 win over Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team Friday night. The Mid-American Conference match was held at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Falcons (9-3-2, 2-1-1 MAC) held advantages of 19-14 in shot attempts and 12-5 in corner kicks, and BGSU controlled much of the possession over the final two-thirds of the match.
But Jason Shokalook scored against the run of play no fewer than three times for the Zips (8-3-3, 2-1-1 MAC), dashing any hopes of a BGSU comeback.
Roberto Fernandez Garrido scored the Falcons’ lone goal, off of a nifty combination play with Jacob Erlandson.
For Garrido, the goal was his fifth of the season, tying him with Erlandson for the team lead.
The Falcons’ road swing concludes with a Tuesday contest at Oakland. That match will begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed via ESPN+. The Falcons will return home to face Western Michigan Oct. 30, with first touch set for 7 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium.