FORT COLLINS, Colo. - The University of Virginia took an early lead on Sunday morning, and the Cavaliers went on to a 10-2 win over the Bowling Green State University softball team.
The game, part of the National Invitational Softball Championships, was held at TC Colorado Field.
Katie Goldberg homered twice for the Cavaliers, the number-one seed for the 12-team, double-elimination tournament. Goldberg hit a three-run shot in the first inning to give UVA (28-24) the lead, and her two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth gave the Cavaliers an eight-run lead and ended the contest.
The middle of the order did the damage for the Hoos, as the three-four-five hitters combined for seven hits and all 10 runs batted in.
Three of the Falcons’ four hits on the day were doubles, including two-base hits by Sarah Gonzalez and Greta L’Esperance during a two-run fifth.
But Virginia hit a total of four homers en route to the win.
The Falcons (33-20), the ninth seed for the tournament, will face George Washington today.