BGSU volleyball 2022

BG's Jessica Andrews, left, and Katelyn Meyer (11) stretch for a block against Western Kentucky's Lauren Matthews Friday night.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University volleyball team played four sets against No. 22 Western Kentucky at the Stroh Center Friday night.

The Falcons battled through a close first set before evening the match with a second set win. Western Kentucky responded in the third set before closing out the match with a late rally in the fourth set to best BGSU 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25.

