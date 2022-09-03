The Bowling Green State University volleyball team played four sets against No. 22 Western Kentucky at the Stroh Center Friday night.
The Falcons battled through a close first set before evening the match with a second set win. Western Kentucky responded in the third set before closing out the match with a late rally in the fourth set to best BGSU 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25.
The loss moves the Falcons to 2-3 on the young season with one more match to play this weekend. BGSU is set to conclude the Hampton Inn Invitational today against DePaul, first serve at 3 p.m.
For BGSU, 6-foot sophomore outside hitter Kat Mandly (Perrysburg) recorded a team-high 19 kills in the match, setting a new season-high while also matching her career-high for kills in a match.
Mandly also had a season-high three block assists for the Falcons.
Freshman Lauryn Hovey, a 6-0 outside hitter, made her Stroh Center debut and tallied a season-high 10 kills for BGSU. Hovey ended the night with a .304 hitting percentage on 23 attacks.
Yelianis Torres, a 5-7 senior defensive specialist, landed a team-high four aces for the Falcons. The mark matches Torres’ career high.
Hannah Best, a 5-9 sophomore outside hitter, saw her first action of the season, logging a dig and five serve receives.